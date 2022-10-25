The Majority Members of Parliament have issued a unanimous notice to the president to sack the finance minister and his team

The MPs numbering about 80 wants Nana Akufo-Addo to sack Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen because they have failed

The NPP MPs say should the president fail to heed their call they will not participate in any business of government by or for the president

In an unprecedented turn of events in Ghana's politics, Majority Members of Parliament have asked president Nana Akufo-Addo to sack his finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Majority Caucus in Parliament also want the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, dismissed immediately.

The Majority MPs made the announcement to the media in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

So far the signatures of 80 legislators of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are backing the call on the president to sack his finance minister and his deputy.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, MP for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, said they have been compelled to come public on their demands because several appeals to the Presidency through the leadership have failed.

“Notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority caucus here in Parliament will not participate in any business of government by or for the President [or] by any other minister,” he disclosed.

The 80 NPP MPs who addressed the media disclosed that their position is consistent with those of the colleagues who were not present at the time of the press engagement.

"If our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing, neither will we participate in the debate,” Mr Appiah-Kubi stressed.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Must Also Be Sacked

Meanwhile, opposition NDC politician and former deputy information minster Felix Kwakye Ofosu has said it is not enough for Ken Ofori-Atta and his team to go.

"Bawumia, who has been utterly useless as Head of the Economic Management Team, must be dismissed from that position together with all its members," he tweeted.

The call comes amid rising inflation and rapid depreciation of the cedi to the dollar and other trading currencies. These have raised the living conditions in Ghana, especially prices of food on the market.

Economists say the hikes in food prices affects the poor mostly because they are now compelled to spend all or a huge chunk of their income on food.

The local currency is currently the worst performing currency in the world after losing over 45% of its value to the dollar since January 2022.

The cedi's problems have been attributed partly to over-borrowing by the Ofori-Atta-led economic management.

Kwadwo Mpiani Urges Akufo-Addo To Sack Ofori-Atta If He Won’t Resign

In previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that there was a strong push for the finance minister to be removed from office.

Respected member of the NPP Kwadwo Mpiani, last August joined calls for the minister to be removed.

He said the minister for finance should been removed a long time ago through a ministerial reshuffle.

