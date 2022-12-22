Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed that the Minority are successfully blocking what he calls wasteful expenditures in the 2023 budget

He has disclosed that the Minority on Tuesday blocked the allocation of 1.3 billion Ghana cedis for the demolition and reconstruction of the Accra International Conference Centre

Earlier, by a 11-10 majority decision, the Minority blocked some 80 million Ghana cedis allocated for the construction of the National Cathedral

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Minority in Parliament are on course to relentlessly cut wasteful expenditure contained in the 2023 budget.

On Tuesday, December 20, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) successfully blocked GH¢1.3 billion allocated for the demolition and reconstruction of the iconic Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Collage of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and the Accra International Conference Centre. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

According to the NDC MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the minority remains resolute in ensuring that the Ghanaian tax payer is not unnecessarily burdened in these difficult times.

"NDC MPs both at the Foreign Affairs Committee & at plenary last night have effectively scuttled government’s 2023 plans to demolish the Accra International Conference Centre & construct a new one at a staggering €116million (GHS1.3billion).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"We also successfully blocked proposals to open new Ghanaian embassies in Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago & Mexico.

"Government cannot be defaulting on its loan obligations & imposing crude haircuts, particularly on pensions for the vulnerable aged & still be pursuing fanciful projects which can be deferred to better economic times in the future.

Over 2,000 people have reacted to the post on the social media platform, with many commending the Minority for carrying out its mandate to keep an eye on spending by the Executive successfully.

In the past the Minority in Parliament have been slammed by Ghanaians for not making use of their near-equal numbers with their Majority to ensure that the Executive does not overspend.

A screen grab of the MPs Facebook post. Source: Facebook/@Okudzetoablakwa.

Source: Facebook

Minority Blocks GH¢80 Million Funding For Controversial Cathedral Project

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Minority MPs blocked the allocation of GH¢80 million for the controversial national cathedral project at the committee level.

The Trade and Industry Committee voted against the allocation for the cathedral project by 11 to 10 majority decision.

Minority MPs say the country does not need such a cash-demanding project considering its current economic situation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh