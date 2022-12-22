Two religious events have been earmarked to take place at the National Cathedral project site

Four days of religious programmes have been lined up to be held at the site of the construction of the controversial National Cathedral

Three continuous days of Bible reading and a sacred worship service have been slated to be held at the site

Ahead of the completion of construction works on the National Cathedral project, some religious events have been lined up at the site.

Even before the controversial edifice comes up from the basement of ongoing foundational works, four days of religious programmes are scheduled to be held at the construction site.

L-R: President Akufo-Addo; a flier announcing the upcoming religious events and ongoing construction work at the site of the National Cathedral Image Credit: @thenationalcathedralgh @yesmeen.tetteh.9

Source: Facebook

National Cathedral To Hold Bible Reading and Sacred Worship Session

The programme's flier shared on the social media handle of The National Cathedral, Ghana is dubbed Bible Reading Marathon and Sacred Worship.

For three continuous days between 6 am and 6 pm, the bible will be read to worshippers.

A thanksgiving service to be held at the site on Monday, January 2, 2022, will climax the bible marathon session.

Some netizens have been reacting to the designated events.

Kojo Yeboah

I will continue to contribute my share to the edifice

Charles Nana Aidoo

Churches can have big universities but cant build cathedral for the nation. Rather resorting to receiving 'stolen' monies from national coffers by a "promiser"

Pension funds touched, yet Ghc80 million was available for the cathedral in addition to the already given. The 80 million is blocked. Praise be to God, the creator.

Henry Hackman

Thy word is light unto my feet and a lamp unto my path. Go go go NCG

Peter Kulah Tuurosong

When will you organise teaching on "the word of God and good governance"

Koo Sebo

Waste of time you people are not serious ,complete misplaced project

National Cathedral: Akufo-Addo Says “Sanballat and Tobiah” Are Those Who Disagree Him On Project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that president Nana Akufo-Addo had hit back at citizens and civil society organisations criticising his $400 million cathedral project.

Opposition to the project has intensified in recent days over the country's debt-distressed economy.

But speaking recently, the president said he remains committed to the controversially christened "National Cathedral" project and compared them persons described in the bible as detractors.

Source: YEN.com.gh