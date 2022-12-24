The Vice-President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has commissioned dormitory blocks and classroom blocks, among others, for the Fire Academy and Training School

He explained that the projects are to help the Ghana National Fire Service to deliver on its mandate more effectively

Several netizens were impressed by the several projects commissioned by the Vice-President and took to the comments section of his Facebook post to share their thoughts

On Friday, December 23, 2022, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia shared on Facebook how he commissioned several projects for the Fire Academy and Training School and the Ghana National Fire Service.

The Vice-President commissioned two two-storey dormitory blocks, a two-storey teaching block, and a dining hall for the Fire Academy and Training School. Dr Bawumia added that he also provided the Ghana National Fire Service with two hydraulic platforms and a Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV) for operational usage.

Dr Bawumia then spoke briefly about the government's initiatives to coordinate the work of the Ghana National Fire Service, noting that the government has hired 7000 personnel and strengthened the fire service's logistics by providing 11 command vehicles, 10 pickup trucks, 4 buses, and 2000 pieces of personal protective equipment.

He explained:

The Government is committed to continue to resource and help the Ghana National Fire Service to deliver on its mandate more effectively, as well as equip the Fire Academy and Training School to be among the best on the African continent.

Netizens react to the Vice-President's Facebook post

Several netizens were impressed by what the Vice-President had done and shared a few thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Abdulai Sulemana said:

The digitalisation man and the next president of the republic of Ghana. Inshallah.

George Kwarteng Adenta added:

You have served NPP well with dignity and respect. Next year by this time, you will be called the NPP flagbearer.

Cornelius Bamuah commented:

In fact your Excellency, you are God-sent to Ghana. May God continue to strengthen you and give you the wisdom of Solomon to help build Ghana

Collins Afrifa Mensah remarked:

Visionary leader

Bawumia: Vice President Commissions 56.4KM Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu Road

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Vice-President Bawumia shared photos on Facebook showing the commissioned 56.4 km Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu road project in Kadjebi in the Oti Region. He said construction is proceeding on several other highways, including the Have-Hohoe and Asikuma Junction-Kpeve routes.

