Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, in an interview, called on the current government to desist from making excuses for their messy handling of the economy

He then proceeded to describe the appointees of the NPP as toxic, incompetent and corrupt

The largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has sent a stern warning to the Akufo-Addo-led government to desist from making excuses for its messy handling of the Ghanaian economy.

According to the party’s newly elected General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, who appears to have hit the ground running, the government has time without a number made up excuses for its incompetent handling of the economy.

Economic Crisis: Ghanaians Should Not Entertain Russia-Ukraine War And Covid-19 Excuses By Akufo-Addo - Fifi Kwetey

Speaking on Accra-based Citi TV, Fifi Kwetey said attributing the current economic crisis to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic are smokescreens which should not be entertained.

Accusing the government of deception, he questioned why those twin forces never impacted any economy like they are supposedly doing to Ghana.

Election 2024: NDC Is Poised And Battle-Ready To Clinch Power From NPP - Fifi Kwetey

He added that the party is poised and battle-ready to ensure that the NPP is voted out of power in the 2024 general elections.

“Countries have faced COVID-19, but do they not have a stronger economy? So what is this excuse about COVID-19? These are plain excuses by a bunch of toxic and incompetent people who are corrupt to the core. That is what we have,” he said.

Every Bullet, Every Bomb That Hits Ukraine From Russia Hits Pockets Of Ghanaians - Akufo-Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo had said that every bullet or bomb that hit Ukrainian targets directly affected African pockets.

Speaking at the United Nation’s 77th General Assembly in New York, the USA, the president of Ghana reiterated the position of several high-ranking government officials that the invasion of Ukraine is the bane of the country’s current economic crisis.

