Some NPP delegates have rejected alleged attempts by some MPs to force vice president Mahamudu Bawumia on them as the NPP flagbearer for the 2024 polls

The delegates have come together as a group called Grassroots Delegates and have said MPs pushing the Bawumia agenda by force would be voted out during the party's parliamentary primaries

The group has advised pro-Bawumia MPs to allow delegates to make their own choice about which presidential aspirant to support

A grassroots group of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region has condemned what they say is an attempt by some party MPs to foist vice president Mahamudu Bawumia on them as the next flagbearer.

The group, Grassroots Delegates, said they have taken note of all pro-Bawumia campaigners and would vote them out if they don't stop forcing them to accept the vice president.

At a press conference Thursday, March 15, 2023, the group said some MPs seem to have taken money from the vice president to promote him as the party's 2024 flagbearer ahead of presidential primaries.

Executive Member of the group Frederick Owusu, who addressed the press conference, said the attempt to force Dr Bawumia on party delegates must stop.

Owusu said pro-Bawumia MPs must allow the delegates to decide for themselves who must be made the party's flagbearer.

He also suggested that some pro-Bawumia MPs were threatening delegates but said members of Grassroots Delegates will not be swayed because they have a conscience.

40 NPP MPs accompany Bawumia to funeral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that a photo of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and some top members of the NPP in a bus to attend the funeral of Lepowura Alhaji Jawula has raised eyebrows.

Many interpret the photo to mean the vice president is highly favoured by the MPs ahead of the party's crucial primaries later this year.

600 NPP delegates in Krachi East pledge support for Bawumia

Also, Bawumia’s flagbearer ambition received a major boost in February this year.

YEN.com.gh reported some 600 delegates from the governing NPP in Krachi East declared their unflinching support for him.

Parliamentary and presidential primaries are expected to be held later this year.

