Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s flagbearer ambition has received a major boost

This is after some 600 delegates from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Krachi East declared their unflinching support for him

Dr Bawumia together with Alan Kyerematen, Ken Agyapong and some other aspirants are expected to slug it out for the NPP’s flagbearer position later this year

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is ‘smiling to the bank’ after his flagbearership campaign received a massive boost.

This is after some 600 delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Krachi East in the Oti Region publicly endorsed his candidature.

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and some of the NPP delegates Image Credit: @MBawumia @JoyNewsOnTV

Source: Facebook

The group made up of Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling station Executives, Constituency Executives, and the former Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Michael Yaw Gyato declared their unflinching support to the veep.

Addressing the group at a recent party engagement, the former MP called on the rank and file of the party to ignore propaganda that describes the NPP as an Akan party and vote for Dr Bawumia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He said the NPP is a party that has a track record of embracing every ethnic group in the country and added that it cuts across all ethnic persuasions.

Explaining further he said, the founding fathers of the party were not only Akans hence the labelling of the NPP as an Akan party, forms part of a smear campaign to create a false impression to northerners that Akans in the NPP party dictated the pace.

Netizens have been reacting to the endorsement, some of which have been sampled by YEN.com.gh.

Baaberihin Richard

I am not surprised at all. Early Congress to confirm him to show someone 2024 elections his smoothness level

Jeffery Frezar

Yoo la, we are the cost of our problems. Our leaders are ungrateful. The great volta will stand tall again.

Kwame T Joe

Best to lead And next await u DMB

Nii Amaa Akita

I would have thought that delegates will wait for the party’s program and also give themselves an opportunity to evaluate all the candidates first. Same with NDC where it is JDM and nobody else.

Gabriel Yeboah

For now, DMB is yet to officially declare his intention to contest. Let us wait for that day. For some of us, HE IS NOT 80 YEARS and a GRANDFATHER... so heeding to JDMs words, he'll be the best choice to lead the country

Abdul Rahaman

Fear delegate, since I am a Spector I am waiting for the outcomes I wish them all the best

Alan Kyerematen rallies NPP delegates to vote for him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a presidential aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) appealed to party delegates to vote for a candidate who will be widely accepted by Ghanaians.

According to him, the interest of Ghanaians should inform the choice of delegates who will be casting their delegates to elect a flagbearer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh