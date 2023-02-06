Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's photo of him and some top members of the NPP in a bus to attend the funeral of Lepowura Alhaji Jawula has raised eyebrows

Many interpret the photo to mean the vice president is highly favoured by the MPs ahead of the party's crucial primaries later this year

Earlier, about 600 delegates in the Krachi East declared their unflinching support for the vice president who is contesting with the likes of Alan Kyerematen and Ken Agyapong among others to lead the party in the 2024 presidential election

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia seems to be the favourite of some top members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as about 40 of them escorted him to the recent funeral of the late Lepowura.

The late chief Alhaji Nurudeen Jawula died in Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America, on January 21, 2023.

The respected chief was a former chairman of the Ghana Football Association.

The 40 MPs who accompanied the vice president to the funeral. Source: Facebook/@mbawumia

Source: Facebook

The vice president was seen in the company of 40 NPP MPs such as Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Steven Jalulah, Mustapha Yussif, Shiela Bartels, Prince Armah and Habib Iddrisu among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The timing of the photo of the 40 MPs escorting the vice president to the funeral in a bus from the Tamale Airport to Kpembi in the Savanah Region has raised eyebrows.

The NPP will soon go to the polls to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 elections and such optics can easily create the impression that the vice president, who will be contesting with other big names in the party, is favoured by top party members.

Even though Alhaji Jawula was buried in the United States on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in line with Islamic practice, the family of the veteran football administrator and politician held a ceremony to commemorate his passing.

600 NPP delegates in Krachi East pledge support for Bawumia

Already, Dr Bawumia’s flagbearer ambition received a major boost last week when some 600 delegates from the governing party in Krachi East declared their unflinching support for him.

Dr Bawumia together with Alan Kyerematen, Ken Agyapong and some other aspirants are expected to slug it out for the NPP’s flagbearer position later this year.

Meanwhile, Bawumia faces fierce criticisms for being a key member of the government that many Ghanaians feel has failed to deliver on its promise to govern the country better than the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh