Some Ghanaians jeered Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at an event in the Ledzokuku constituency

Bawumia was at Teshie as a special guest to commission an astroturf constructed with the help of Ghana Gas Company

The former Ledzokuku MP, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, was also in attendance at the unveiling of the astroturf

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was subjected to some jeers when he appeared at the unveiling of an astroturf at Teshie in the Ledzokuku constituency.

A video circulating on social media showed sections of a crowd jeering at the vice president in the Ga language.

Vice President Bawumia was in Teshie to commission an astroturf. Source: Facebook/@Dr.MahamuduBawumia

They were also heard saying, “we see your santo” at the Saturday, September 30, 2023, event.

This incident came amid the #OccupyJulorbiHouse movement, which has seen many Ghanaians express their displeasure with the Akufo-Addo government.

Bawumia was at the commissioning as a special guest of the former Ledzokuku MP, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye.

Ghana Gas Company also contributed to the setting up of the astroturf.

Bawumia reveals electric buses plan

Bawumia has said Ghana will soon be the pacesetter in Africa and use electric vehicles for public transport services.

He said the move would significantly reduce the cost of transportation as the major cost components are fuel and spare parts.

He commented when he visited Solar Taxi, a Ghanaian company that assembles electric vehicles.

Bawumia's convoy gets stuck in Ashanti Region

YEN.com.gh reported that an official state vehicle, believed to belong to Bawumia, got stuck in the mud in the Ashanti Region.

The caption of a trending video indicated that the incident happened at a place called Asempaneye.

Ghanaians on social media have said the vice president's convoy deserves to be stuck on the road because he once said he would choose Ghana Card over interchanges.

Bawumia charges NPP supporters after Alan's exit

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia urged NPP supporters not to be distracted by recent events in the party.

Bawumia’s charge came days after Alan Kyerematen resigned from the NPP to become an independent presidential candidate.

The vice president said he was confident that the NPP would win the 2024 general election.

