Essential DStv short codes in Ghana: Quick access to services

As a leading digital satellite television provider, DStv has established a strong presence in Ghana by offering various channels that cater to its subscribers' unique tastes and preferences. In addition to the packages, the operator has made it easy to access its services using various short codes. Learn more about the DStv short codes in Ghana.

DStv in Ghana has extensive channels with user-friendly features and flexible subscription packages. The platform also offers a range of short codes to enhance the convenience of its services. DStv short codes allow subscribers to manage their accounts effortlessly, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable viewing experience.

About DStv Ghana

DStv Ghana is a branch of MultiChoice Africa that provides digital satellite television services to viewers in Ghana. It offers various channels, including movies, sports, news, documentaries, and local content, catering to its subscribers' diverse tastes and preferences.

In addition, the service offers flexible subscription packages to suit different budgets and needs. It also features user-friendly features like DStv Now for streaming and short codes for easy account management.

Essential DStv short codes in Ghana

DStv in Ghana offers several applicable short codes to help subscribers quickly manage their accounts and services. Through DStv Ghana self-service short codes, users can activate subscriptions, check account balances, make payments, clear errors, and contact customer care.

Here is a table of the most essential short codes every DStv user in Ghana should know:

Function Short code Account activation/renewal/clear E16 errors/customer support *759# SMS Activation 1731 (SMS "DStv") Payment via MTN Mobile Money *170# Payment via AirtelTigo/Vodacash *110# Payment via ADB *767# Payment (All Networks) *389*5#

DStv short code for subscription

What is the activation code for DStv in Ghana? The activation code for DStv in Ghana is *759#. To activate DStv in Ghana, select option "1" from the menu and choose option 4 for account renewal. Enter your smart card number or IUC and follow the prompts to complete the activation process. Alternatively, you could SMS "DStv" to the short code 1731.

Aside from account activation, the *759# USSD code allows us to access services such as:

Pay for subscription

Renewing expired accounts

Upgrading or downgrading packages

Clear E16 errors

Customer support

DStv short code for payment

To make a payment for your DStv subscription in Ghana using USSD, you can use the following codes:

MTN Mobile Money: Dial *170# and follow the prompts to select "Pay Bill. "Then choose "DStv" and enter your smart card number. Enter the amount and your PIN, and you will receive a confirmation message from MTN.

Dial *170# and follow the prompts to select "Pay Bill. "Then choose "DStv" and enter your smart card number. Enter the amount and your PIN, and you will receive a confirmation message from MTN. AirtelTigo and Vodacash: Dial *110# and follow the prompts to select "Pay Bill," then choose "DStv" and enter your smartcard number.

Dial *110# and follow the prompts to select "Pay Bill," then choose "DStv" and enter your smartcard number. ADB customers: Dial *767# and follow the prompts to select "Pay Bill," then choose "DStv" and enter your smartcard number.

Dial *767# and follow the prompts to select "Pay Bill," then choose "DStv" and enter your smartcard number. All networks: Dial *389*5# and follow the prompts to make your payment.

DStv Ghana customer support

DStv Ghana customer support assists subscribers with various service issues, such as billing, technical problems, and subscription management. They offer multiple contact options, including phone support, email, and a USSD code. Additionally, DStv Ghana has a presence on social media platforms like Facebook and X (Twitter) for customer engagement and support.

Here are the options offered by DStv Ghana customer care team:

Phone: You can reach them at +233 302 740540 or +233 244 740540.

You can reach them at +233 302 740540 or +233 244 740540. Email: Send your queries to customerservice@gh.multichoice.com.

Send your queries to customerservice@gh.multichoice.com. Website: Visit the DStv Ghana website for more information and support options.

Visit the DStv Ghana website for more information and support options. USSD code: Dial *759# on your mobile for balance checks, error fixes, and other services.

Dial *759# on your mobile for balance checks, error fixes, and other services. DStv Ghana WhatsApp number: Save their number +233 24 242 6050 and follow the prompts after saying "Hi." For a smoother process, have your DStv smartcard number and surname handy.

Benefits of using DStv short codes

Using DStv short codes in Ghana offers several benefits, making it an essential tool for subscribers. Here are some of its benefits:

Convenience: Easily manage your DStv subscription without needing internet access or visiting a service centre.

Easily manage your DStv subscription without needing internet access or visiting a service centre. Time-saving: Perform tasks like checking your balance, renewing your subscription, and clearing error codes quickly.

Perform tasks like checking your balance, renewing your subscription, and clearing error codes quickly. Accessibility: Available on all mobile networks, making it easy for all subscribers to access essential services.

Available on all mobile networks, making it easy for all subscribers to access essential services. Efficiency: DStv short codes streamline interactions, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable viewing experience.

DStv short codes streamline interactions, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable viewing experience. User-friendly: Simple to use, with clear prompts guiding each process.

What is the code for a DStv subscription on the phone?

The USSD code to manage your DStv subscription on your phone in Ghana is *759#.

What is the USSD code for DStv?

DStv Ghana has various USSD codes with different functions. You can dial *759# to check your balance and renew your account, *170# for MTN Mobile Money payments, *110# for both AirtelTigo and Vodacash payments, *767# for ADB payments, and *389*5# for all networks for general inquiries and services.

Which ways can you use to pay your DStv account in Ghana?

You can use multiple payment options to pay or reconnect your DStv account, such as the MyDStv App, Internet Banking, USSD, or Debit Order. You can also visit DStv Ghana's walk-in centres or its nearest store to get up to date.

Mastering DStv short codes in Ghana can significantly enhance your TV viewing experience by providing quick and convenient access to various DStv services. From checking balances to clearing error codes and exploring the latest offerings, these short codes streamline interactions with your service provider.

