Bawumia has said Ghana will soon be the pacesetter in Africa to use electric vehicles for public transport services

He said the move would significantly reduce the cost of transportation as the major components of the cost are fuel and spare parts

He made the comments when he visited Solar Taxi, a Ghanaian company that assembles electric vehicles

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the government is rolling out a bold policy framework of using electric vehicles for public transport in Ghana.

According to him, the initiative is important because electric vehicles are the future.

"This will drastically reduce the cost of transportation as the major components of the cost is fuel and spare parts. It will also reduce carbon emissions," he said.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Solar Taxi vehicle assembly plant (L and R) and men sit on a moving 'trotro'. Facebook/@MBawumia

Source: Facebook

Dr Bawumia made the comments on Facebook after visiting Solar Taxi, a wholly-owned Ghanaian assembler of electric vehicles.

According to Dr Bawumia, Solar Taxi is the third largest electric vehicle assembler in all of Africa.

The Vice President said Solar Taxi is also able to convert existing internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles.

Collateral-free vehicle financing

The Facebook post by the Vice President also disclosed that Solar Taxi, through its bankers are providing financing for its motorcycles, cars and buses without collateral.

"All they require is your GhanaCard ID and they will give you a vehicle which you can pay for over time," he said.

