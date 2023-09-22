A video trending online showing an official state vehicle stuck in the mud of an untarred road has been described as belonging to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

The caption of the video says the incident happened in the Ashanti Region at a place called Asempaneye

Ghanaians on social media have said the vice president's convoy deserves to be stuck on the road because he once said he would choose Ghana Card over interchanges

A video showing Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's convoy stuck in a muddy road in the Ashanti Region has been trending on Friday, September 22, 2023.

The video was first published on X by Accra-based 3 News on Thursday, with the following caption:

"Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's convoy stuck at Asempaneye in the Ashanti Region."

Residents and police try to free vehicle

Due to rain, the untarred stretch where the Toyota Land Cruiser got stuck had become muddy.

The video captures some residents of the quiet town in the Ashanti Region trying to offer assistance to the police to free the lead convoy without success.

At some point, a police officer tried to balance the Toyota V8 vehicle to the right side in order to allow it to move that did not help.

In the 4-minute 52-second video, it can be observed that as frustration set, more residents approached the stuck convoy to assist.

The vehicle could not be freed by the time the video ended.

Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad roads

This is not the first time vice president Bawumia's convoy has had problems on the road.

Not very long ago, a bus that was part of his convoy broke down at Sarfokrom in the Ashanti Region due to very poor roads.

The bus had been transporting the NPP flagbearer aspirant's campaign team to Manso Nkwanta to interact with party delegates.

A video that captured the stranded bus on an untarred road trended on all social media platforms.

Reactions to Bawumia's convoy getting stuck in the mud

Reactions of netizens about Bawumia's convoy being stuck have been savage.

@Views09 said the following:

"He chose Ghana card over 1000 interchanges..let his Ghana card take the convoy out "

@abena_mooley expressed excitement at the vice president's predicament:

"We serve a living God .These politicians need to face the struggles we go through each day"

@GhanaYesu_ commented as follows:

"Why’re they helping him when they know he’s part of our problems?"

Afram Plains youth mobilise to work on bridge project abandoned by government

In other news, the Afram Plains North MP Betty Krosbi Mensah mobilised her constituents to work on a bad road.

The residents raised funds to work on an abandoned bridge project in the Afram Plains district.

A resident spoke to YEN.com.gh about the journey to complete the abandoned road project.

Source: YEN.com.gh