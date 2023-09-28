Former president John Kufuor has said the New Patriotic Party has strayed from some democratic principles

Kufour decried a rise in factionalism within the party, hurting democratic principles

The former president spoke days after Alan Kyerematen split from the party to run for president.

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Former president John Kufuor has expressed concerns about how the New Patriotic Party has developed over the years.

He said there has been a marked decline in the democratic principles of the party.

John Akyekum Kufuor. Source: Facebook/@John A. Kufuor Foundation

Source: Facebook

“The commitment to the basic liberal democratic principles may not be as pure and the same as it used to be,” Kufuor told TV3.

One of his issues with NPP has been an increase in what he called factionalism.

“I sense there is too much talk about factionalism within the group. When discussing proper democracy and inclusion, you wouldn't emphasise factions.”

“If you do that, you are dividing the numerical force you need for any democratic process,” Kufuor warned.

Kufuor’s comments come after a significant rift in the NPP as Alan Kyerematen resigned from the party to contest as an independent candidate.

Otumfuo showers praise on Kufuor in the UK

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II praised former president John Agyekum Kufuor for being a good president.

Speaking at a dinner honouring his birthday, Otumfuo told guests that ex-president Kufuor was in a wheelchair because he chose to work at the Presidency instead of rest after an accident.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said one of the things that made Kufuor an exceptional leader was that they listened to advice.

Osei Kwame Despite kneels before Kufuor as he celebrates his 61st birthday

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that the businessman and CEO of Despite group of companies, Osei Kwame Despite, paid respect to Kufuor while celebrating his 61st birthday.

He visited former President Kufuor as part of his celebration and was seen kneeling and receiving blessings from him.

Kufuor calls for scrapping of the Council of State

Former president Kufuor said not long ago that the Council of State has outlived its usefulness.

At a seminar on reviewing Ghana's 1992 Constitution, he said that the current demands of Ghana's democracy make the council irrelevant.

Kufuor wants the council replaced with a second chamber of Parliament.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh