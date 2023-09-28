Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has urged NPP supporters not to be distracted by recent events in the party

Bawumia’s charge came days after Alan Kyerematen resigned from the NPP to become an independent presidential candidate

The Vice President said he was confident that the NPP will win the 2024 general election

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has charged NPP supporters not to be distracted by recent events within the party.

The vice president believes the NPP is headed for victory in the 2024 elections.

Alan Kyerematen surrounded by supporters (L) and Mahamudu Bawumia (R). Source: Facebook/@Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen/@Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia had been speaking to NPP supporters at a voter registration centre in the Eastern Region.

While he did not cite the specific event in the party, his comments came in the wake of Alan Kyeramten cutting ties with the party and declaring his intent to contest the presidency as an independent candidate.

"Let us keep focused as a party. Don't be distracted by events. Stay focused on the main task, which is to break the 8."

"Let nobody distract us. We are going to win, so let nobody distract you. Focus, focus, focus on breaking the 8 in 2024," Bawumia said.

Alan thanked for his service

The leadership of the NPP thanked Kyerematen for his service to the party over the years after his resignation to contest as an independent candidate.

However, the party said Kyerematen's claim that one candidate was favoured in the presidential primary was false.

NPP to remove Alan's posters

The NPP in the Ashanti Region has ordered its offices to remove Kyerematen’s promotional material from their premises.

The party released a memo directing all chairpersons in the 47 Ashanti Region constituencies.

NPP MPs distance themselves from Alan

YEN.com.gh reported that some NPP MPs are coming out to cut ties with Kyerematen following his resignation from the party.

The Mpreaeso MP, Davis Ansah Opoku, said over 20 NPP MPs who supported Kyerematen were sticking with the party.

The Deputy Finance Minister and Atiwa East MP, Abena Osei-Asare, also distanced herself from Kyerematen’s decision to leave the NPP.

Asare said she remained dedicated to the NPP and called for unity.

