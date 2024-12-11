Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of striker Kwame Opoku

The former Ashantigold striker returns to the Porcupine Warriors after spells in Algeria and Morocco

The Kumasi-based club will host their sworn rivals Hearts of Oak in the first of this season's Super Clash on Sunday

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Kwame Opoku has rejoined Kumasi Asante Kotoko after spells in Algeria and Morocco.

The 27-year-old signed a two-and-a-half-year deal pending medical and international transfer clearance to complete his return.

The Ghana international enjoyed an outstanding run in his first spell, scoring six goals and delivering three assists before USM Alger came calling.

Asante Kotoko announce signing of forward Kwame Opoku ahead of Hearts of Oak clash. Photo: Twiter/ @USMA.

Source: Twitter

However, his time in Algeria proved tough, forcing him to move to Morocco, where he signed for Olympique Khourigba.

“It’s a great feeling to be back at Kotoko. This club has always felt like home to me, and I’m eager to contribute to the team’s success. The support from the fans has been incredible, even during my time away, and I’m ready to give everything on the pitch to make them proud," he said, as quoted by the club's official website.

Opoku will wear the number 31 jersey and could be available for the Super Clash against Hearts of Oak on Sunday. He is expected to play a huge role for the club in the remainder of the campaign.

Opoku to add quality to Kotoko

The prolific scorer's return is expected to solve the Reds' goal-scoring problem.

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum believes the striker will add quality to the team following his experience in Algeria and Morocco.

“It’s a great feeling to be back at Kotoko. This club has always felt like home to me, and I’m eager to contribute to the team’s success. The support from the fans has been incredible, even during my time away, and I’m ready to give everything on the pitch to make them proud," he said.

GPL stars make Barca debut

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana Premier League stars Aziz Issah and David Oduro have made their debut for Barce Atletic.

The ex-Dreams FC and Accra Lions players moved to Spain after a good campaign in the Ghanaian top-flight last season.

Both Aziz and Oduro are expected to work their way into the first team of Barcelona.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh