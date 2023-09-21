Protestors are set to march on the seat of Ghana's presidency in protest of bad governance

The Ghana Police Service made last-minute legal attempts to scupper the protest by the group organising the protest

The group organising the protest, Democracy Hub, said it has not been served legal process to suspend the protest

Accra-based Democracy Hub will protest around the seat of Ghana’s presidency despite a last-minute attempt by police to scupper the demonstration.

Organisers of a planned picket of Jubilee House have assured the public that the demonstration will proceed, despite an injunction application filed at the court by the police.

The protestors planned to demonstrate near the Jubilee House from the morning of Thursday, September 21, 2023, to Saturday, September 23, 2023.

The group organising the protest insisted that it had not been duly served.

The group criticised “partisan attempts by the Police” to disrupt the protest.

It further urged the public to convene at the 37 Trotro Station for the demonstration.

“The picketing will also allow citizens to express their opposition to the proposed military intervention in Niger as well as any other government policy decisions or initiatives,” it noted.

BoG makes record losses

YEN.com.gh reported separately that the BoG grabbed headlines after it disclosed in its 2022 annual financial report that it lost GH¢55.12 billion due to haircuts that its investments suffered under the controversial Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

BoG said its holdings of marketable and non-marketable instruments were exchanged for lower-yielding instruments under the DDEP.

The central bank governor said in the 2022 report that he was working to ensure that equity was restored to a positive path by the end of 2027.

BoG vows never to lend money to government

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the BoG will no longer lend money to the government in its bid to avoid a repeat of the loss that happened in 2022.

The central bank said the zero-financing policy is also part of a grand plan to recoup some GH¢60.8 billion it lost in 2022.

Director of Research at the BoG Dr Philip Abradu-Otoo disclosed during a TV programme that the policy would be implemented to the letter. He also said claims that it lost close to GH¢60 billion in 2022 due to reckless spending are unfounded.

Source: YEN.com.gh