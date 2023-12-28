The state burial of the late E.T. Mensah, has been scheduled for Friday, January 5, 2024

The former Minister for Education will be lying in state at his residence in Ningo Prampram on January 4, 2024

The burial for the former Council of State member will take place in the forecourt of the State House

The state burial of the former Ningo-Prampram MP, E.T. Mensah, has been scheduled for Friday, January 5, 2024.

The former Minister for Education will lie in state at his residence in Ningo Prampram on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

E. T. Mensah died on October 1, 2023. Source: John Mahama/Flickr

Source: Facebook

The former Council of State member's burial would happen at the State House's forecourt, where Ghanaians would pay their last respect to the astute statesman.

There would also be a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Methodist Church in Prampram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He died in South Africa on October 1, 2023, after battling an undisclosed illness.

E.T. Mensah was born on May 17, 1946, and was a Member of Parliament from January 1997 till January 2017.

Before that, he had served as Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly under Jerry Rawling’s military regime.

Under various National Democratic Congress governments, he served as Minister for Youth and Sports, Minister for Employment and Social Welfare and Minister for Education.

He was married and left behind seven children.

Earlier E.T. Mensah death rumours

In 2018, the family of E.T. Mensah had to come out to dismiss reports that the former MP had died.

Those rumours of his death spread on the same day that news of the death of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan at age 80.

But YEN.com.gh reported that E.T. Mensah's family refuted the death rumours at the time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh