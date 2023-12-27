A former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy, has been reported dead

A former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy, has been reported dead.

He died in his home in Germany, according to reports.

A former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy. Source: UGC/GhanaWeb

Source: UGC

Ntumi served as the church's chairman for ten years, from 1998 to 2008.

He had been using an electric wheelchair since February 2009 after a surgical operation on his spine.

Before becoming a clergyman, Michael Ntumy, in the 1980s, worked as a teacher in Yendi and the church and transitioned to the roles of Deacon and Elder.

Dr Ntumy married his wife Martha at 24 and began full-time ministry with the Church of Pentecost at 26.

Recognised for his dedication, he was appointed to the office of an Apostle at 33.

Six years later, he assumed the esteemed position of the fourth Chairman of The Church of Pentecost.

He was the chairman who handed over leadership to Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah.

Source: YEN.com.gh