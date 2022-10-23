The president and his convoy have been booed again in Eastern Region after similar events in Accra and Kumasi

President Nana Akufo-Addo is in the Eastern Region for a tour but bystanders hooted at his convoy on Saturday when the convoy made its way through a dilapidated road

Ghanaians are disillusioned by Nana Akufo-Addo because they feel he promised to improve the economy when he was in position only to worsen the situation after he was elected president

Nana Akufo-Addo has been booed for the third time in just one month as an incident in Eastern Region on Saturday October 22, 2022 replicates previous incidents in Accra and Kumasi.

Videos posted on Twitter seem to show the president’s convoy being subjected to jeers and hoots by bystanders as the long fleet of vehicles drive on a potholes-riddled road at Akyem Akroso in the Eastern Region.

Akufo-Addo's convoy (R) was booed as drove on a dilapidated road in the Eastern Region. Source: UGC/@marcusadampah

One of the videos published by @marcusadampah was captioned:

“Can this be described as booing or hooting? Akufo-Addo taya”

President Nana Akufo-Addo started a regional tour of the Eastern Region on Friday, October 21. He is expected to end the tour of the region he hails from on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Another twitter user, @PrinceHenry_PHK posted the following about the president boos on Saturday, October 22:

“The president received boos due to the appalling condition of the area's roads."

Akufo-Addo’s Convoy Booed At In Kumasi

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that president Nana Akufo-Addo seems to be having hard time as some members of the public bash him over the economic challenges and poor development.

Apart from social media criticisms Ghanaians have not spared an opportunity to vent out their displeasure with the president anytime they come close to him.

Last month, Nana Akufo-Addo was humiliated at the UN-organised Global Citizens festival when hundreds of Ghanaian youths booed when he mounted the stage to deliver a speech.

He was booed as he walked towards the podium and he was booed again when he started delivering his speech. The booing got so intense he had to pause the speech at one point for the hooting to subside.

Then weeks later while in Kumasi to inspect some projects market women greeted his convoy with "ehoo, hooo and boo" as it passed through the Adum market.

The Kumasi booing was stunner because the area is a known governing NPP stronghold.

Skyrocketing inflation and the fast depreciation of the cedi against the dollar has increased cost of living, especially for the poor who spend all their income on food.

