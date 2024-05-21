President Akufo-Addo has paid tribute to the late presidency driver who died in a road crash in the Easter Region

President Akufo-Addo has paid tribute to the late presidency driver, Kwesi Atta, who died in the Presidential road crash at Bunso Junction in the Eastern Region.

Akufo-Addo described Atta as loyal while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the 24 new ministers and deputy ministers at the Jubilee House.

He also sent well wishes to the other casualties from the presidential convoy crash.

The president also wished the other individuals injured in the crash a swift recovery, expressing his hope that they will recuperate soon and resume their responsibilities and support their families.

"I would, with your indulgence, ask you to be upstanding, to join me in a minute's silence. In memory of an employee - a faithful employee, Kwesi Atta, who died tragically in an unnecessary accident this week in the line of duty."

Some members of the president's security detail sustained varying degrees of injuries and received emergency care at the Suhum Government Hospital after the crash.

The injured persons were later evacuated to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for further treatment.

This incident occurred after the vice president's wife, Samira Bawumia's entourage, was not spared during a crash in 2024.

One person, a member of her security detail, was reported dead in the road crash that occurred during a trip to the Ashanti Region.

Samira Bawumia escaped the accident scene with no severe injuries, according to initial media reports.

According to a source, the second lady was travelling to the Ashanti Region when a sprinter bus crashed into cars in her convoy.

Legislator survives road crash

YEN.com.gh reported that the Juaboso Member of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, escaped death after a crash on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road.

He was returning from a funeral on July 29, 2023, when his vehicle collided with a minibus outside the Atwima Mponua township.

The MP's front right tyre reportedly burst in an attempt to overtake a car ahead of him, one of Ghana's leading causes of accidents.

