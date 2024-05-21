Ghanaian female gospel musician Celestine Donkor is among the top celebrities with an unmatched fashion sense

The beauty goddess wore a decent outfit for her birthday photoshoot that is trending on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Celestine Donkor's terrific look and expensive hairstyle

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor is among the female stars celebrating their birthday in May.

The celebrity mother who recently went viral after sharing her thoughts on Ewe men with long names left her fans awestruck with her classy look.

Celestine Donkor slays in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @celestinedonkor.

Celestine Donkor wore a long-sleeve denim jacket with matching denim pants for her birthday photoshoot.

Mrs Donkor slayed in a 360-degree lace curly hairstyle, perfect skin tone makeup, and bold eyebrows to complete her look.

Check out the photo below;

Celestine Donkor flaunts her curves in a stylish gown for her birthday photos

Celestine Donkor looked magnificent in a white and gold glittering gown for her birthday photoshoot.

The Only You hitmaker wore unique earrings to match her fabulous outfit and charming hairstyle.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Celestine Donkor's stunning birthday outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Kudjoagnes stated:

Happy birthday

prxlafiagbenu2329 stated:

Happy birthday to my favourite ewe musician I love you

lady__chartty stated:

Happy birthday, ma the lord bless you

Newtonspeaks stated:

Continue to win and to excel. Be strong, and May God grant you more grace @celestinedonkormusic .

Joel.djembe_247 stated:

HBD Mama Cele may God Almighty continue to bless you more grace and strength

eve_gold stated:

Happy birthday dear! Wishing you more blessings and protection

Patfafali stated:

Happy birthday ❤️ Enjoy your day, mama.

yaa_the_traveler stated:

Happy birthday woman of God God bless you Mommy ❤️❤️❤️

patmax_fashion stated:

Happy birthday, mama❤️❤️❤️

akuaba_hemaa stated:

Absolutely stunning Happy birthday and many more years of happiness and prosperity ❤️

obaa_pa_zuzu stated:

Glorious birthday wishes to you, beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

