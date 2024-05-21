Ghana's Black Starlets have advanced to the semifinals of WAFU Zone B Under-17 Championship

Laryea Kingston's side scaled over Benin in their last group game at the University of Ghana stadium

Asamoah Gyan took to social media to hail his former colleague and expressed his admiration

Ghana's Black Starlets, led by former Black Stars player Laryea Kingston, are through to the semifinals of the WAFU Zone B U17 AFCON Qualifiers.

This comes after the team beat their Beninois counterpart at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra on May 21.

The team won 2-0 over Benin, pushing them to become the leaders of Group A with six points.

Asamoah Gyan celebrates Laryea Kingston

Ghana scored its first goal, an excellent loop ball from Mark Kagawa, in the 20th minute, setting the stadium ablaze.

Theophilus Ayamga delivered a beautiful carpet drive to give Ghana a comfortable lead two minutes after breaking the deadlock.

Before the game, the Black Starlets had secured a convincing 5-1 victory over their Benin counterparts.

This will be the Black Starlets' fifth win in a row since Laryea Kingston took over. The team has scored 19 goals and conceded only three.

The coach's performance impressed Asamoah Gyan, who took to social media to hail him.

I told this man he will be one of the best coaches in Ghana and beyond,the first time I saw his tactics. This is the beginning of greatness. It’s just a process. Keep going( MACHINE) . Asamoah Gyan shared on Twitter.

Netizens react to the Black Starlet's win

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared in the Black Starlets' victory.

@iamdccore remarked:

Not every successful player can become a better coach buh it seemed Laryea Kingston had putting everybody wronged eii

@brahkhofi10 noted:

I hope you won’t come and criticize him one day if its doesn’t go well for him

@Gyasicoba wrote:

What the whole country has seen will let so called old coaches learned and feel the passion..he wants the players to explore and enjoy the game

@doreenfianko said:

You are so right. I like how he talks to the boys after every game. Even if they win and he is not satisfied with play he scolds them and tells them to up their game.

Laryea Kingston eyes Black Stars' job

Earlier, YEN.comgh reported that Laryea Kingston had expressed interest in becoming the Black Stars' coach after Chris Hughton's dismissal.

After months of review, the Ghana Football Association settled on having Dortmund coach staff Otto Addo lead the Black Stars.

