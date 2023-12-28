Ghana’s Black Stars has changed its camping plans for the AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire in January 2024.

The team will camp in Kumasi beginning Tuesday, January 2, 2024, instead of Johannesburg, South Africa

The team’s friendly against Botswana, scheduled on January 8, 2024, in Johannesburg, has also been called off

Ghana’s Black Stars had made a U-turn on their camping plans for the 2024 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

According to the Ghana Football Association, the team will now camp in Kumasi beginning Tuesday, January 2, 2024, instead of Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Black Stars have swapped Johannesburg for Kumasi. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The decision follows a review meeting between the Management and Technical Team.

The team had been criticised for camping in South Africa because the tournament is in a country that borders Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Black Stars were originally scheduled to open a training camp in South Africa for ten days on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Following the change, the international friendly against Botswana scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2024, in Johannesburg, has also been called off.

A new friendly will be announced soon as part of the build-up to the tournament in Abidjan.

The Black Stars in Group B are at the tournament alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

West Ham fan upset about AFCON

In a related story, a video of a West Ham fan raising concerns about Kudus missing games for the team due to the AFCON has gone viral.

The fan expressed concern that the player's unavailability would affect the team's performance.

Netizens who reacted to the video differed in their opinions about the man's comments regarding Ghana's participation at the AFCON.

Kudus does Terminator viral dance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kudus left many excited as he displayed sassy dance moves during the West Ham and Wolves game on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Following his second goal, Kudus treated fans to a jubilant celebration, channelling his inner entertainer with King Promise's Terminator dance.

The display not only delighted West Ham supporters but also won the hearts of many Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh