A video of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, speaking with pride about his reign has surfaced online

The revered King in the video stressed none of his judgements have ever been influenced by bribes

He made the remarks when Sub-Metro, Municipal, and District Imams of the Ashanti Region paid a courtesy call to him

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has taken pride in his pristine reign, touting himself as an incorrupt King.

Addressing the Sub-Metro, Municipal, and District Imams of the Ashanti Region, the revered King boldly asserted that bribes have never influenced his judgments.

Photos of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Source: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

“To the glory of Allah, I have never taken a bribe from anyone to deliver a judgment in their favour.

During his meeting with the Imam, as captured in a video shared by @Opemsuo Radio on YouTube, the Asantehene categorically stated that he did not need money from anyone to serve his kingdom and his people.

What he asked for, however, was prayers from his people.

“All I seek is your prayers and the support of Allah. I appeal to all Imams across the world to remember me in their daily supplications.”

See video below:

Ashanti Regional Imams pay visit to Asantehene

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, Sub-Metro, Municipal, and District Imams of the Ashanti Region paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene.

Several important matters were discussed during the visit, including those involving Ashantis's relationship with the Muslim community.

Multilingual Otumfuo rattles Hausa like a Zongo man, video causes stir

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, rattled Hausa like a Zongo man while addressing residents of his kingdom at a durbar. The durbar was held in commemoration of his 25th year on the throne.

In a video making rounds on social media, Otumfuo was captured engaging in a dialogue with both indigenes and non-indigenes of the Ashanti kingdom during the ceremony.

He expressed his fondness for the Northerners and people from different tribes residing in the Ashanti Region, touting Ashantis as hospitable. Otumfuo further praised Ashantis during his address at the durbar, touting them as very hospitable.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh