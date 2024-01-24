The New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region has been threatened with a ban because of the party’s regional Chairman

The Council has asked the leadership of the NPP to ensure Chairman Wontumi honours the summons.

The summons relates to alleged offensive remarks he made against Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region has been threatened with a ban because of the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.

The council said it would not allow the NPP to operate until Wontumi honours a summons related to his alleged offensive remarks against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

A traditional leader at Manhyia was seen making the threat because Wontumi is yet to appear before the council.

“You will not be allowed to raise the NPP flag,” the man said in an address.

Earlier, the council asked the leadership of the NPP to ensure Chairman Wontumi honours the summon within the week.

He reportedly commented on the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in Manhyia South.

It remains unclear what the specific remarks were, but they have sparked outrage from council members.

Members of the NPP leadership were at the Manhyia Palace on January 22, 2023, because of the issue.

General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, told members of the Council that Chairman Wontumi was currently unwell.

He also pleaded with the Council to give the party two weeks to get Wontumi to honour the invite.

Some Chiefs asserted that Chairman Wontumi must appear before the Council, even if he will come in a wheelchair.

The Council, presided over by Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, also summoned Chairman Wontumi, Maurice Ampaw, and the management of Wontumi Radio and TV.

The NPP has since told all its members not to comment on the ongoing issues between the party and the Manhyia Palace.

Destoolings by the Asantehene

The Asantehene has previously taken action against traditional leaders for varying reasons.

In December 2023, he destooled Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani, the chief of Kwapra, following allegations of double land sales and oath violations.

YEN.com.gh also reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled the Chief of Adumoa in the Afigya Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region, citing involvement in multiple land disputes and violations of customary procedures.

In May 2023, the 96-year-old chief of Antoa, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, was let go over unauthorised land sales and violating Asanteman's customs.

