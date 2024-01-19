ASEPA has reiterated the importance of the Supreme Court challenge scrutinizing Ghana’s asset declaration laws

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme CEO, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, was arrested for using state funds for his political ambitions

The Special Prosecutor arrested Kofi Ofosu Nkansah on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, amid speculation of vote-buying

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) Executive Director, Mensah Thompson, has reiterated the importance of revamping the asset declaration regime following reports that an Akufo-Addo appointee allegedly used state funds for campaign activities.

Thompson told YEN.com.gh that it was essential to ensure better accountability, hence its legal challenge of the law at the Supreme Court.

Ghana's Supreme Court. (L). Source: Getty Images

He was speaking after the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, is believed to have been arrested for using state funds to fund his political ambitions.

He was arrested by the Special Prosecutor on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, amid reports he was engaged in vote buying.

“These developments go further to strengthen our case. The current dispensation we have does not provide the necessary checks and balances that are needed.”

“The regulatory regime does not enforce that strict sense of accountability for public officers and that is why we want the Supreme Court to give clarity.”

Nkansah wants to become the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary aspirant in Asante Akim Central and is contesting against the incumbent, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi.

ASEPA holds that the Public Office Holders Declaration of Asset and Liabilities Act, Act 550, is defective because it requires the declaration after six months.

It said six months was too long for the asset declarations to be effective.

The CSO went to court as former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah was under public scrutiny after she lost sums of $1 million, €300,000, and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps.

The scandal eventually led to the resignation of the then-minister from her sanitation ministry portfolio.

People declared wanted over vote-buying

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Office of the Special Prosecutor declared multiple persons wanted for corruption and corruption-related offences after the first round of NPP primaries last year.

The persons declared wanted are said to have engaged in vote-buying during a public election.

