Nana Kwame Bediako, also referred to as Freedom Jacob Caesar, is the founder and CEO of Kwarleyz Group. The Ghanaian entrepreneur, industrialist, philanthropist and real estate mogul is one of Ghana's biggest real estate billionaires. Take a look at Nana Kwame Bediako’s net worth including all his properties, cars, and houses.

Nana Kwame Bediako is a Ghanaian businessman. Photo: @iamfreedom (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bediako was born in Kumasi, Ghana, on 13th February 1980, making Nana Kwame Bediako’s age 44 as of 2024. Nana attended Accra Academy and later Apam Senior High School. After he completed his high school education, he went on to Waltham Forest College for his tertiary business studies education.

Profile summary

Full name Nana Kwame Bediako Nickname Freedom Jacob Caesar Gender Male Date of birth 13 February 1980 Age 44 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Kumasi, Ghana Current residence Bel Air, Los Angeles, California Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height 5’8’' (172 cm) Weight 154 lbs (70kgs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Ruby Bediako Children 3 School Waltham Forest College, Accra Academy, Apam Secondary School Profession Entrepreneur Net worth $1 billion Facebook Nana Kwame Bediako X (Formerly Twitter) @OsagyefoNKB Instagram @iamfreedom

What is Nana Kwame Bediako's net worth in 2024?

The net worth of Nana Kwame Bediako is alleged to be $1 billion. The young billionaire has managed to accrue his wealth from his various business ventures, although his main income source is his real estate businesses. His empire has grown over the years, leaving many Ghanaians in awe of this young man’s prowess.

What does Nana Kwame Bediako do?

Nana is the founder and president of Kwarleyz Group. This is a firm made up of subsidiaries that include Wonda World Estates, Petronia City Construction, Belfast City, Property Management, and the New Africa Foundation.

How did Nana Kwame Bediako make his money?

Top 5 facts about Nana Kwame Bediako. Photo: @iamfreedom (modified by author)

Source: Original

Bediako’s rise to the top was not as easy as some may presume. When he started his first business selling eggs, the young man probably had no idea what his future had in store for him.

Nana got his introduction to the entrepreneurship world when his father gave him and his brother money to start a small business. Nana Kwame Bediako decided to start a poultry business, and within a month, his production capacity had increased dramatically.

After learning the basics of how to run a business from this venture, Bediako continued to grow his expertise. He had his first car when he was sixteen years old. After graduating from college, Nana founded a Telecommunications company (Globa Telecommunications and Utilities), which amassed lots of users.

After a few years, the celebrity mogul decided to sell the company to an investor. He then moved back to Ghana to invest his money in the budding real estate sector. Nana quickly amassed a lot of wealth and became one of the biggest real estate names in the country.

Nana Kwame has developed more than 500 residential units in Accra through his different companies. He is renowned for his upscale developments, such as the Kwarleyz Apartments and NO.1 Oxford Street.

Nana Kwame Bediako’s properties

As one of the biggest names in the real estate game, Nana has quite a portfolio of assets under his name. He also owns a plethora of luxury cars.

Nana Kwame Bediako’s cars

Nana is a car enthusiast, which is evident from the number of cars he has in his collection. The collection features exotic and luxurious cars and is quite a marvel to behold. Nana Kwame Bediako’s cars include:

Rezvani Tank

Mercedes Maybach

Mercedes 300SL Gullwing

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Lamborghini Aventador

Nana Kwame Bediako’s houses

Nana Kwame Bediako’s properties include both his houses and the housing units he has built as a celebrity mogul in the real estate industry. The billionaire reportedly owns houses in the United Kingdom, Dubai, Los Angeles, and Ghana.

The accomplished businessman has also been part of projects that have built numerous housing units in Ghana. Some of them include the following:

Kwarleyz Residence in Accra

No.1 Oxford Street in Accra

Belgravia in the Airport Residential Area in Accra

Bel Air Crest on Fifth Circular Road, Accra

Avenue Lincoln on Julius Nyerere Road, Accra

No.2 Oxford Street in Accra

What companies does Nana Kwame Bediako own?

The net worth of Cheddar from Ghana has been greatly contributed by the establishment of the Kwarleyz Group, which comprises five companies:

Wonda World Estates

Petronia City Development

New Africa Construction

BELFAST City Management

New Africa Foundation

How old is Nana Kwame Bediako?

He is 44 years old as of 2024. The Ghanaian businessman was born on 13 February 1980.

Nana Kwame Bediako's net worth is a clear indication of how much wealth he has amassed over the years. He has amassed his wealth from his various business endeavours. The mogul also owns several houses and properties.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article that shows how rich Scrub Daddy's CEO Aaron Krause is. He is an entrepreneur and inventor born into the family of two doctors on 1st February 1969 in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, United States.

Scrub Daddy is the third-biggest sponge provider in America. The company uses cleaning tools like smiley face erasers, sink dispensers, scrubbers, sponges, and accessories. Scrub Daddy was founded by Aaron Krause in 2012.

Source: YEN.com.gh