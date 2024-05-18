Kumawood actor Lil Win's new movie, A Country Called Ghana, premiered at the National Theatre on May 17, 2024

Movie lovers have rated the movie as one of his best productions so far since he established his film village

Some social media users have commented on the trending videos posted by bloggers on Instagram

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly called Lil Win, has made history after a successful premiere of his latest movie, A Country Called Ghana, at the national theatre on Friday, May 17, 2024.

The popular Kumawood was a high-budget movie shot at the Lil Film Village and starred top Nigerian stars, including Cast Ramsey Noah, Victor Osuagwu, and Charles Awurum.

Akrobeto and Medikal spotted at Lil Win's movie premiere. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: UGC

The movie A Country Called Ghana is about the Western endeavour to colonize Ghana. In a place with little access to education, Kwadwo Nkansah serves as an interpreter for English.

Nigerian stars arrive at the A Country Called Ghana movie premiere

Famous Nigerian stars arrived at the movie premiere in a luxury car while rocking elegant outfits.

Watch the video below;

Medikal rocks denim outfits at A Country Called Ghana movie premiere

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, donned an expensive denim outfit to Lil Win's movie premiere.

Watch the video below;

Kalybos and Ahoufe Patri arrive at Lil Win's movie premiere in a white Range Rover

Ghanaian actors Kalybos and Ahoufe Patri made a grand entry at Lil Win's movie premiere in a white Range Rover that has become the talk of the town.

Watch the video below;

TV personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi slays in a custom-made dress at A Country Called Ghana movie premiere

Ghanaian media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi looked gorgeous in a black dress and giant kente headgear at Lil Win's movie premiere.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian actor Akrobeto shows off his dance moves at A Country Called Ghana movie premiere

Kumawood actor and UTV presenter Akrobeto stole the spotlight with his dance moves.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaians applaud Lil Win for a successful movie premiere

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

akosuah_fosuaah stated:

aww this is beautiful well done wizzy ❤️

Bernicemusah stated:

Wow dis is soo beautiful

gift_yin stated:

Aww this is beautiful to watch congratulations big boy wizzy @officiallilwin.

desmond_dsoul stated:

Please I couldn’t go some, so please how did go those who went? 0/10. I ask in peace wai…

moni_god_10 stated:

Lil Wayne Dey force give the small pin guy was almost all his series he dey inside

mcdrills_ stated:

Lil win has really marketed this movie

abenanana7 stated:

Great job Lilwin. I’m so happy for u. U had great people supporting u. Despite the price of the ticket u had your numbers. When something is quality, it doesn’t matter the price.

omar_shizzle stated:

Herh ahuofe Patri always ❤️

originalfiggersbismark stated:

you do all

Qhwecyemrys stated:

Great Job❤️❤️

Lil Win Says He Will Arrest Any Pundit Who Critiques His Movie Without Watching It, Video Trends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Actor Lil Win from Kumawood, who delivered a message to those in the business who wished for him to fail before the film's release.

Lil Win declared that he would advise everyone to see his film instead of leaving unfavourable internet reviews.

After seeing the teaser for Lil Win's eagerly awaited video, some social media users have commented on it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh