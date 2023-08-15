The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has destooled the Chief of Adumoa in the Ashanti Region

Nana Osei Tiri Ababio was allegedly involved in land disputes with other chiefs and violated some customary procedures

The Asantehene said that Nana Osei Tiri Ababio had been given a warning before eventually being destooled

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has destooled the Chief of Adumoa in the Afigya Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region.

The destooled chief was alleged to be involved in multiple land disputes with other chiefs and violating some customary procedures.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Source: Facebook/@Dr.MatthewOpokuPrempeh

Source: Facebook

The Asantehene had noted that Ababio had been given warnings before eventually being destooled.

According to reports, when delivering his verdict during a sitting of the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday, August 14, 2023, the Asantehene said Ababio did not listen to the warnings.

Nana Osei Tiri Ababio's royal slippers were removed upon the Asantehene’s order.

This destoolment will be the third in three months, with the latest being four days ago.

Chief destooled over illegal mining

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Asantehene sacked one of his sub-chiefs, Nana Saforo Koto of Bekwai-Abodom over illegal mining allegations.

The destooled chief was unable to convince the powerful chief of the Asante people that he was not complicit in 20 cases about his alleged involvement in illegal mining.

Before this, Otumfuo had also destooled the chief of Antoa, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, for the unauthorised sale of lands and for breaking the custom and traditions of enthroning a chief.

Otumfuo questions ongoing illegal mining despite interventions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the Asantehene was questioning the lack of willpower on the part of the security apparatus and the political leadership to fight illegal mining.

He also said until recently, illegal small-scale mining had been ongoing in parts of the country for years, yet the environment saw no pollution.

The Asantehene has on many platforms spoken sternly against illegal mining in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh