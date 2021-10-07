The Central Regional Minister has been spotted on her knees begging assembly members to confirm the Cape Coast MCE

She decided to go on her knees for the assembly members to approve the MCE to foster development in the Cape Coast

Despite her plea, the MCE was not approved

The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, has been spotted in a viral video on her knees begging assembly members of the Cape Coast Metropolitan to confirm the president’s nominee, Ernest Arthur for the second time.

According to her, she spoke to them extensively to approve Arthur when they earlier met but they did the direct opposite.

In a report filed by Ghanaweb.com, added that they have another chance at giving him the nod to confirm his nomination from Akufo-Addo.

“When we met the last time, I pleaded with you that for the sake of the development of Cape Coast, you should approve the presidential nominee but it did not happen as we expect. We have another chance to vote for the president's nominee," she said.

She, therefore, decided to go on her knees for the assembly members to approve the president's nomination to foster development in the Cape Coast municipality.

“So, I beg you; if I have to kneel to beg I will do so. Hon members kindly look at me and confirm the president's nominee for the sake of the development of Cape Coast which is our major priority," she appealed.

Despite her pleas, Arthur polled 40 ‘Yes’ votes out of 65 Assembly members who took part in the confirmation vote, meaning he failed to meet the two-thirds majority.

Third and final voting has been scheduled for Monday, October 11, at the same venue, the Regional Coordinating Council.

Sanitation Minister takes over Gender ministry

Still on politics, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah to take over from the Minister of Gender and Children's Affairs, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

This directive comes after Adwoa Safo's leave of absence, which was expected to end on August 31, 2021, got extended.

According to a release sighted by YEN.com.gh from the presidency, Adwoa Safo sought leave for personal reasons.

