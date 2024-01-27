An NPP delegate at Ayawaso Central in the Greater Accra Region has been arrested right after voting

The man was arrested for allegedly taking a photo of his ballot after casting his vote

The Ayawaso Central is being keenly contested by Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Qaurtey and former Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser Moses Abor

A delegate in the New Patriotic Party (NPP's) parliamentary primary has been arrested for breaching the voting procedure.

NPP delegates are voting across 101 constituencies to elect parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.

The yet-to-be-identified delegate in the Ayawaso Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region was apprehended just moments after casting his ballot.

Citi TV reported that the young man was arrested for allegedly attempting to snap a photograph of his ballot paper after voting.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the delegate-turned-suspect is seen flanked by police officers, one of whom held him by the trousers, and being escorted from the voting premises.

Henry Quartey vs Moses Abor in Ayawaso Central

It is not known what the man's motivation for capturing his vote on his phone was, but it is obvious that the stakes are high.

The Ayawaso Central primary happens to be one of the most keenest as it pitches incumbent MP and Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey against Moses Abor.

Abor, who resigned from his position as the Regional Youth Organiser to contest, is on record as having accused Quartey of planning to rig the elections.

Alfred Kotey Ashie wins Odododiodio NDC primary

Meanwhile, Alfred Kotey Ashie secured NDC's parliamentary candidacy in Odododiodio with 1,209 votes, defeating Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea.

The election faced disruptions, leading to four arrests for ballot photography, and proceeded after rejecting an injunction by disqualified candidate Michael Nii Yarboi Anan.

Incumbent MP Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, opting not to seek re-election, has represented Odododiodio since 2013.

