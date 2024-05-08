A video of the Asantehene setting the record straight on his age has gone viral

He revealed his actual date of birth and cleared the air on some rumours that he had heard

Many who commented on the video commended him for setting the record straight on this matter

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has clarified reports surrounding his age and date of birth.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @adusipoku24, Otumfuo, who was addressing attendees at an event organised as part of activities to celebrate his 25th anniversary as Asantehene, said he heard reports that people doubt he is 74 years old.

"Someone said, you are saying this King is 74, he is not, I think his age has been increased for them to feel that he is a King".

Reacting to these claims, Otumfuo remarked that he was born on May 6, 1950.

He also said he is not bothered by what critics say about his age and that he takes good care of himself.

The comments by Otumfuo elicited a resounding applause from the guest at the Jubilee Hall.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section commended the king for setting the record straight on the issue.

yaw dwarkwaa reacted:

He has had enough

charty Baby commented:

longlive my king

Kwadwo Mickey reacted:

Piawwwww Nana wo nnwu da……….I request Ohemaa Mercy’s song for you Nana…

Honest indicated:

But where are our celebrities or this program is above their class

Obaa Yaa stated:

Amen Amen ooo our pride precious King please stay long for Asanteman we really need you for long life good health our treasure God will protect gard you we love you so much Nana papabi

Otumfuo marks 74th birthday with a dinner party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commemorated his 74th birthday anniversary celebration with a dinner party.

The ceremony saw dignitaries from the Ashanti Region and beyond converging at the Manhyia Palace on May 6, 2024, to celebrate the renowned King.

In attendance was the Asantehene himself and his wife, Lady Julia, Asanteman, Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

