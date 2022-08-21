A pressure group is calling for the arrest the finance minister for plunging the country into an economic crisis

Arise Ghana believes the minister is guilty of conflict of interest after it emerged that a company he co-founded, Databank, was the Transaction Adviser for huge chunk of Ghana's public debts

Arise Ghana says Databank as TA benefited huge commission at the expense of the country's indebtedness

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Arise Ghana has appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to arrest the finance minister when he touches down at the Kotoka International Airport from abroad.

A leading member of the pressure group, Mensah Thompson, said the group is convinced the minister, Ken Ofori-Atta willfully caused the current economic hardship.

Speaking to Joy News recently, Mr. Thompson also urged the president to immediately sack his finance minister to restore economic confidence.

It was alleged recently that a company co-founded by Mr Ofori-Atta, Databank, was the Transaction Advisor for a huge chunk of the country's loans in foreign currencies.

Arise Ghana says the minister is guilty of conflict of interest because his company benefited from the country's huge debts, blamed partly for the current economic challenges.

KKD, a popular radio and personality, also made a similar observation not long ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Mensah Thompson is a leading member of Arise Ghana. Source: Facebook/@manuel.thompson1

Source: Facebook

Arise Ghana gave the president a 49-hour request to terminate the appointment Ken Ofori-Atta or face drastic actions from the group.

“We are not only calling for a termination of his appointment, but his immediate arrest. We believe he is responsible for the financial troubles we are facing. A lot of them are due to conflict of interest and fiscal recklessness on his part,” said Mensah Thompson.

Professor Adei Advises Akufo-Addo To Address Nation On Biting Economic Challenges

YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that Professor Stephen Adei has advised President Nana Akufo-Addo to speak to the nation about the economic challenges, as he did during the Covid-19 crisis.

The respected educationist and former board chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) said the severity of the current economic hardship on citizens demands such a national address.

Speaking on the current affairs programme, Upfront, on Joy News, Prof Adei, former rector of GIMPA, urged the president to be clear and concise in telling Ghanaians how he and his ministers intend to lift the country out of the debilitating economic conundrum.

Akufo-Addo Banks On God To Turn Ghana's Struggling Economy Around: Declares "The Battle Is The Lord's"

Also, president Akufo-Addo has said he is banking his hopes on the power of God to change Ghana's economic hardship with appropriate policies by his administration.

Over the last couple of months, Ghana's economy has faced severe challenges such as high inflation, depreciating cedi and rising unemployment.

Although his administration has blamed the Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 and the banking sector clean-up for the country's current woes, analysts disagree. Instead, they blame unprecedented borrowing, corruption and economic mismanagement for the economic hardship.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh