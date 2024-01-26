Former President John Dramani Mahama visited Kumasi-based preacher Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, aka Opambuor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has called on famous Kumasi-based preacher Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, aka Opambuor.

The former president met with the preacher at his Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre premises at Ahenema Kokoben in the Ashanti Region on January 24, 2023.

The visit came as Mahama began a three-day tour of the Ashanti Region on the same day.

He urged the preacher to pray for an NDC for victory in the December 2024 general elections, as well as peace in Ghana.

The NDC flagbearer stressed that no blood should be shed during the 2024 election cycle.

“Let's conduct this election in peace. We must do so in peace because, in 2020, 8 people were lost. Not a single drop of blood must be shed in 2024,” he stated.

Mahama heavily favoured for 2024 elections

The continued economic crisis under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has allowed Mahama and the NDC to gain more favour in the eyes of Ghanaians as the campaigns heat up.

The addition of more corruption scandals under the Akufo-Addo government has left people reminiscing positively about life under the Mahama administration pre-2017.

As things stand, most polls predict victory for Mahama in the 2024 elections.

His main challenger will be Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who will lead the NPP.

NDC rejects proposal by Electoral Commission to change election date

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the NDC has rejected the Electoral Commission’s recent proposal to change the election date.

The Electoral Commission wants to change the election date from December 7 to November 7.

Instead, the NDC Director of Elections, Dr. Omane Boamah, called for more inclusive dialogue on election issues.

The Electoral Commission also wants election days in Ghana to be designated as national holidays.

