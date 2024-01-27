The NPP is set to conduct parliamentary primaries on January 27, 2024, to choose candidates for constituencies with sitting MPs.

While 33 incumbents are running unopposed and likely to be acclaimed, others face tough competition, including Sarah Adjoa Sarfo, Francis Asenso-Boakye, and K.T. Hammond.

Voting will start at 7 am and close at 2 pm with 322 aspirants vying in 101 constituencies across 15 out of the 16 regions

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will elect Parliamentary candidates on Saturday, (January 27, 2024) to represent the party in various constituencies ahead of the general elections in December.

This will be held in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs. The party already selected parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it does not have sitting MPs on December 2, 2023.

Even though several aspirants have been vetted and cleared to contest the polls, 33 sitting MPs are contesting unopposed. This means the delegates in such areas would have to acclaim them so they qualify as parliamentary candidates for the party.

A collage of the Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim and party dignitaries sitting at a rally Photo credit: @stephen.a.ntim & @MBawumia

Source: Facebook

Some incumbent MPs face tough contests

Meanwhile, other incumbent MPs would face stiff competition from some contestants in their constituencies.

Some of these MPs include Sarah Adjoa Sarfo (Dome-Kwabenya), Francis Asenso-Boakye (Bantama) and K.T. Hammond (Adansi Asokwa).

Adjoa Sarfo, as she is popularly known, won the previous polls in 2020 by eight votes before winning the seat. However, her constituents have not been happy with her since she was based in the USA for a greater part of her leadership.

She is contesting against the Chief Executive of the Ghana Free Zones Authority Michael Oquaye Jr, who lost the 2020 internal contest narrowly and Sheela Oppong Sakyi, a legal practitioner and strategist at the Office of the First Lady.

Francis Asenso-Boakye the MP for the Bantama constituency, is facing stiff competition from Raphael Agyapong, a brother of former NPP presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong.

Meanwhile, in the Adansi Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region, the incumbent MP K.T Hammond, is been contested by three others.

They are the Managing Director (MD) of the Ghana Publishing Company, Samuel Binfoh Darkwa; Dr Enoch Acheampong and Kwabena Nkansah Asamoah.

However, it is expected to be a race between K.T. Hammond and Samuel Binfoh Darkwa.

Delegates, comprising various party officials, will determine the destiny of candidates in upcoming primaries.

With 322 aspirants vying in 101 constituencies across 15 regions (excluding Oti), the NPP anticipates a competitive internal selection process. Voting starts at 7 am and ends at 2 pm.

NDC parliamentary primaries: Alfred Kotey Ashie wins Odododiodio poll

Meanwhile, Alfred Kotey Ashie secured NDC's parliamentary candidacy in Odododiodio with 1,209 votes, defeating Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea.

The election faced disruptions, leading to four arrests for ballot photography, and proceeded after rejecting an injunction by disqualified candidate Michael Nii Yarboi Anan.

Incumbent MP Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, opting not to seek re-election, has represented Odododiodio since 2013.

Source: YEN.com.gh