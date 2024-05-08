A video of two men pounding the Ghanaian has gone viral

The two men were sighted in the video flawlessly preparing the famous Ghanaian delicacy without help from anymore

Netizens were amazed by the skill as they praised them for doing it like pros

A video of two white men pounding fufu has gone viral, causing a stir among Ghanaians on social media.

The two white men, names yet to be confirmed, were spotted preparing the popular Ghanaian fufu, like pure African men to the amazement of netizens.

The two white men pounding fufu Photo credit:ama_sika68/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One sat on a kitchen stool flawlessly stirring the fufu in the mortar while the other, wearing hand gloves, stood to pound it with a pestle in his hands.

This would not have been anything special if it were to be done by a typical Ghanaian, however, two white men pounding fufu will certainly attract attention.

The two white men pounded their fufu with anyone on sight, but it is easy to tell from the way they did that they have some Ghanaian relations.

Below is the video of the white men pounding Fufu.

Netizens amazed

Netizens were amazed by how they pounded the Fufu the Ghanaian way upon sighting them in a video shared by ama_sika68 on TikTok.

They thronged the comments section to praise them for pounding the Ghanaian fufu like pros.

Some of the reactions to the video, which had raked in over 32k likes and 2.7k comments, are compiled below.

Kuukxn said:

"Seriously this small country called Ghana can influence people, chai!"

Lhynux also said:

"Visitors wey dey close outside gate."

Tony Barnes commented:

"who has noticed GHANA is the top known country when it comes to Africa."

Mawulolo also commented:

"Some men in Africa can not even do that."

maxKasante reacted:

"Chale they doing it right nso oo... Wow."

Brother_Markus also reacted:

"I can see this is not in Ghana, they should come and tell us how did they manage to get the morta and pistle."

Obroni man in Ghana cooks banku with his wife

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh story, an Obroni man married to a Ghanaian lady showed his banku preparation skills in an adorable video.

The adorable foreigner went through the banku preparation process step by step with his wife.

The video stirred interesting reactions on TikTok as people were impressed with the man's skills

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh