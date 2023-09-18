The Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Moses Abor, has resigned

Abor has said he will contest for the Ayawaso Central seat currently held by Henry Quartey

Abor said he would be respectful during the campaign process and uphold the principles of the NPP

Moses Abor, the Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, has stepped down from his post to contest the party's Ayawaso Central primary.

Abor’s resignation was effective Monday, September 18, 2023, according to a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh.

He had been in the role for six years and expressed his gratitude for the time served.

"Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones and contributed significantly to the party's growth and outreach."

Abor also indicated that he was stepping down to avoid conflicts of interest in the parliamentary candidate race.

He noted that he will be respectful in his contest, expected to be against Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey.

"I assure you that I remain fully dedicated to the principles and values of the New Patriotic Party, and I am committed to a fair and respectful campaign process in the upcoming parliamentary primaries," he said.

Quartey has been the Ayawaso Central MP since 2013.

Henry Quartey speaks on enemies

YEN.com.gh reported that Quartey disclosed that some NPP party members are conspiring against him.

The regional minister said his detractors felt he was too powerful, amid the "make Accra work again" campaign.

President Akufo-Addo has in the past praised Quartey for his endeavour.

Adwoa Safo making parliamentary bid

YEN.com.gh reported that Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo plans to run to enter Parliament again ahead of the 2024 election.

Adwoa Safo said she has informed the NPP leaders of her re-election plans.

The Dome-Kwabenya MP recently apologised to the President, the Majority in Parliament and her supporters after her long-term absences.

She was away from official duties from Parliament and the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection without permission.

