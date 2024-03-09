Malta president, Dr George William Vella and his wife, Miriam Vella, have been hosted at a State Banquet by President Nana Akufo-Addo

Dr Vella and his significant partner are in Ghana for a three-day visit to strengthen relations with the West African nation

Photos of Dr Vella and his wife's meetings with Akufo-Addo and the NLA boss have emerged on social media

Accra - The President of Malta, Dr George William Vella and his wife, Miriam Vella, have met with President Nana Akufo-Addo after arriving in Ghana for a three-day state visit.

Dr Vella and his partner were warmly received when they arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in the capital, Accra.

Malta President George William Vella Meets Akufo-Addo as he arrives in Ghana for 3-day state visit. Photo credit: presidentmt.

Dr Vella at State Banquet

During the State Banquet hosted by President Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, President Dr Vella expressed his desire for Malta and Ghana to work together for peace, stability and prosperity worldwide.

''I am confident that Malta and Ghana will continue to work together, not only as mere colleagues but as trusting and equal partners, building on an ambitious agenda and, most importantly, bound by mutual respect and understanding,'' Dr Vella said in a post on Instagram.

Dr Vella at the State Banquet hosted by Akufo-Addo in the pictures below:

Dr Vella visits NLA

President Dr Vella's visit to the National Lottery Authority (NLA) office, where he met with the authority's officials, was captured in photos on his verified social media page.

''Engagements in #Ghana continued with a visit to The National Lottery Authority. We learned about the role of Mr William Francis Brennan, an officer of the Lotteries Department in Malta who assisted in the establishment of the National Lotteries Department over 60 years ago,'' the caption read.

See the picture below:

