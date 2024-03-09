Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has led a delegation to the family of the late Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commiserated with the family of the late Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah.

Bawumia was accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and some government and party officials.

The NPP flagbearer also signed a book of condolence during the visit to the residence.

In a Facebook post, Bawumia paid tribute to Kumah, who was also the Ejisu MP.

“I had the opportunity to work with John on several projects to my greatest admiration. Indeed, Ghana and the NPP have lost a hardworking son.”

Kumah, the Ejisu MP, died at age 45 at the Suhum Government Hospital in the Eastern Region after being rushed from his constituency to Accra because of an illness.

He left behind a wife and six children.

Kumah was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm.

He also founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm.

In politics, he served as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme upon appointment in 2017.

He became the Ejisu MP in 2021 and was also made a deputy minister.

Message from Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo mourned the passing of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah Kumah, calling him a Ghanaian patriot par excellence.

In a message on social media, the president said Kumah was committed to the betterment of Ghana and his people of Ejisu.

"His efforts were instrumental in advancing the government’s economic agenda and ensuring that the fruits of our progress were equitably shared amongst all segments of society."

"He was a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency, which he served with great enthusiasm and devotion as a Member of Parliament."

