The President of the Republic of Ghana, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, graced the All-African Games opening ceremony Friday.

The 13th edition of the spectacular sports games commenced in Accra. This marked a significant milestone as it was the first time this prestigious event was held in Ghana.

Diversity and unity at African Games opening event

The opening ceremony, a grand spectacle hosted at the University of Ghana Stadium, was a feast for the eyes. The scene was awash with a mix of beautiful colours, with the Ghana national flag proudly dominating the view, setting the stage for the exciting event.

Sports officials and athletes from diverse nations, including Ghana, Ethiopia, Tunisia, South Africa, Burundi, and many others, proudly donned their respective country colours, showcasing a display of national pride and the diversity and unity of the African continent.

President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr Bawumia were filmed separately when they arrived at the University of Ghana Stadium for the historic event. The games are being held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium and Rugby Field alongside the multi-purpose Borteyman Sports Complex from March 8-23, 2024.

Bawumia unveils University of Ghana Sports Stadium and Rugby Field

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia commissioned the University of Ghana Sports Stadium and Rugby Field for the 13th All-African Games in Accra.

The 2024 sports festival will be hosted at the facility alongside the multi-purpose Borteyman Sports Complex from March 8-23, 2024.

In a post on X after the unveiling ceremony on Friday, March 1, Dr Bawumia stated that the stadium and rugby field indicate Ghana's preparedness to host Africa's most fantastic sports festival for the first time in history.

