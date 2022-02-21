National Lottery Authority: about, games and how to play, shortcode, results

Many people consider winning the lotto to be a dream come true. Everyone dreams about becoming the next wealthy person, thus making the lottery one of the most played games in the world. Ghana is no exception, and its National Lottery Authority (NLA) is among the most played in the country. With this in mind, discover the NLA's mandate, as well as the games offered on the platform.

The National Lotteries Authority emerged from its previous existence as a Civil Service Institution known as the Department of National Lotteries (DNL). However, it has evolved into an autonomous Public Service Institution with a legal monopoly on lotteries in Ghana. Furthermore, it is one of the most important contributors to government revenues and job creation.

What is the National Lotteries Authority?

The National Lottery Authority of Ghana is a government-run institution that reports to the Ministry of Finance. As a government agency, the NLA is in charge of organizing national raffles. The board of directors oversees the NLA's operations.

The board is made up of the following people:

The chairperson

One representative from the Ministry of Interior

One from the Ministry of Finance

One from the Attorney General's Department

Two government appointees

The Director-General

The NLA was founded in 2006 due to an Act of Parliament known as the National Lotto Act 722. In addition, the National Lottery Authority in Accra is the organization's headquarters.

What games are played in the National Lottery Authority?

Here are the games and how to play them.

1. Monday special

The game is based on a fixed-odds system of 5/90. Therefore, each play necessitates selecting at least one and up to five numbers from a pool of 90. The game is available at all NLA point-of-sale machines around the country and on all networks by dialling *890#.

Every Monday, five winning numbers from a pool of 1-90 are picked at random.

2. Lucky Tuesday

Like Monday's special, this game is a 5/90 fixed odd one. Playing includes selecting a maximum of five numbers from a pool of ninety. The game is available at all NLA point-of-sale machines around the country and on all networks by dialling *890#.

The draws are held every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

3. The Midweek Game

The odds for the Midweek Game are also set at 5/90. To play, select any number between 1 and 90, up to a maximum of 5 numbers per play, from any NLA licensed retailer's point of sale terminal located throughout the county. Players can also play the game on all networks by dialling the NLA short code *890#.

Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., a random draw is held to choose five winning numbers.

4. Fortune Thursday

The Fortune Thursday Game is a 5/90 fixed odds game, which means you must choose at least one and no more than five numbers from a possible 90. The game is available at all NLA point-of-sale machines around the country and on all networks by dialling *890#.

In addition, every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in NLA's Brenan Hall, a draw is held.

5. Friday Bonanza

Friday Bonanza was established to give participants a jolt of positive energy to get them through the weekend. To participate, select any number between 1 and 90, with a maximum of 5 digits, from any NLA licensed retailer's point of sale terminal located throughout the county.

Players can also play the game on all networks by dialling the shortcode *890#. A draw is held every Friday at 6:30 p.m.

6. The National Weekly Lotto

The National Weekly Lotto, the institution's flagship product, was introduced in December 1962.

The 5/90 game requires you to select at least 1 to 5 numbers from 1-90 at a time. Playing is accessible at any NLA licensed merchant in the county or by dialling *890# from any network. There is a draw every Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

7. Caritas-Lottery

The Caritas-Lottery is held to aid people in society who are less fortunate. The NLA and other well-meaning organizations and Ghanaians can use this platform to operate a chance game to help the less fortunate in society.

8. Lucky 3

Lucky 3 is a mobile phone game that requires players to select three lucky numbers. For example, to play, dial *987# with as little as 2 cedis, choose any three random numbers between 0 and 9 and wait for the 10-minute draw for a chance to win up to 300 times their stake.

Each week, a lucky player is picked and invited to participate in the Jackpot program, where they can spin their GHc 5,000 buy-in and win up to GHc 500,000 in the jackpot.

9. 787 Game

787 is a mobile phone-based game. To begin playing, enter *787# and follow the on-screen instructions. There are a 5.00 cedis entry fee, and players can choose from six different prize categories, including weekly awards of up to 20,000 cedis and a jackpot of at least 50,000 cedis.

10. NLA Daywa 5/39 Direct

With the NLA Daywa 5/39 Direct, players select five numbers between 1 and 39. To win, two or more numbers you have chosen have to draw. To play, dial *446# and select 5 numbers from 1 to 39. Then, select the bet amount with the minimum being GHc 2.

11. VAG Lotto

The VAG Lotto was launched in July 2019 in conjunction with the Veterans Administration Ghana (VAG). Act 844 of Parliament mandated the Veterans Administration of Ghana to organize a lottery to assist its members.

The game is a 5/90 fixed odds game in which players must select 5 numbers from a possible 90 to win, and it is available at NLA retail machines around the country.

12. Super 6

The Super 6 Game is a fixed-odds game that can be played from Monday through Saturday at NLA point-of-sale terminals across the country. You can play the game for as little as 1 cedi and have a chance of winning by selecting a maximum of 6 out of 55 numbers at a time.

There are 13 different ways to win in the game and a limitless Jackpot with a guaranteed GHc 100,000. Draws are done every Monday through Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

13. Atena

Atena is a game created for traditional lotto players in the NLA and Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak supporters. The game entails entering lotto ticket serial numbers and correctly predicting five (5) jersey numbers for each club to be drawn.

A random number generator system generates the five (5) jersey numbers. Then, by dialling the short code *780# and following the steps, you can play the game digitally.

How do I play NLA on my phone?

The Ghana Lottery Authority has made it easier for fans to stake lotto from their mobile devices. This is achieved by using the NLA shortcodes on your mobile phones. Here is how to play the NLA on your phone.

Dial *959#

Choose a game from Monday Special, Lucky Tuesday, Mid-Week, Fortune Thursday, Friday Bonanza and National Weekly.

Select the method in which you want to stake your numbers. Selections include Direct, 2-Sure, Direct-3, Direct-4, Direct-5, Perm-2, Perm-3 and Banker.

Choose the numbers and space each.

Input the stake amount, from GHc 1 to 200

Then press 1 to confirm the transaction

Finally, a prompt will appear to confirm and approve the transaction

The steps above highlight the steps to follow to play the Lotto Ghana on your phone.

How much does the National Lottery Authority pay winners?

Depending on the game you have played, the payout is different. Here is the payout table below, which includes the NLA price list in Ghana.

How can I get lotto numbers in Ghana?

You can check GhanaYello for daily Lucky Tuesday results, among others. In addition, the platform publishes the national lottery results daily.

How do I perm lotto numbers in Ghana?

To perm, choose more than two digits and combine them in two groups. For example, Perm2 will generate combinations of (1) 10-20, (2) 10-30, and (3) 20-30 if a player selects the numbers 10-20-30. The winning pattern is identical to that of direct-2.

The National Lotteries Authority of Ghana was established to provide a platform for entertainment and revenue creation for the country. Due to the institution, many people have found work, contributing to Ghana's national revenue.

