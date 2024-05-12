Justin Waller's net worth revealed: How much is he worth?

Justin Waller is an American entrepreneur, real estate investor, social media influencer and project manager. He is well-known as the CEO and creator of RedIron Construction, a Baton Rouge-based metal construction company. Many of his admirers are curious about his net worth. What is Justin Waller's net worth, and how has he earned it?

Justin Waller is standing in an office (L). He is walking in the dark (R). Photo: @justinwinwaller7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Justin Waller has amassed wealth through various commercial activities, including technology, real estate, and accounting. He has also worked with companies, including Phil Cawthon, Austin Bridge & Road, and Cajun Industries, LLC. Waller's entrepreneurial achievement has dramatically increased his net worth.

Profile summary

Full name Justin Waller Gender Male Date of birth 4 December 1985 Age 38 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Denham Springs, Louisiana, United States Current residence Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Alice Waller Children 2 Father Douglas Waller Mother Julie Cawther Siblings Jessica, Kristen, Ben, Elijah Education Denham Springs High School, University of Louisiana Monroe Profession Entrepreneur, real estate investor, social media influencer, project manager Net worth $10 million – $20 million Instagram @justinwinwaller7 X(Twitter) @Waller7J

What is Justin Waller's net worth?

According to NetWorthHaven, Finty, and Networth Hype, the American entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of between $10 million and $20 million. How does Justin Waller make money? He has earned his income through his business, real estate, and social media career.

According to his LinkedIn page, he worked as a sales representative and cashier at Harbor Freight Tools from May 2003 to August 2005. He was a construction labourer at Phil Cawthon from August 1999 to January 2009.

Top-5 facts about Justin Waller. Photo: @justinwinwaller7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Justin worked as a traffic controller at Austin Bridge & Road from December 2009 to April 2010. He was a cost analyst at Cajun Industries, LLC, from January 2011 to June 2011.

Justin Waller's company

He is the owner and construction project manager/estimator of RedIron Construction Company, a commercial prefabricated metal building and structural steel erector. The company's annual revenue is alleged to be over $5 million.

Justin Waller's luxury real estate ventures

Along with his success in building, the entrepreneur has strategically invested in real estate. He has broadened his financial portfolio by owning various luxurious properties in Miami and Baton Rouge, allowing him to capitalise on the booming real estate market.

Social media

Justin is a renowned social media influencer. He is active on Instagram with over 983K followers as of writing. He uses the platform to share his adventures and moments with Andrew and Tristan Tate. Justin is active on X(Twitter) with over 407K followers as of writing.

Justin Waller is leaning against a glass wall (L). He is resting against house grills on a high-top story (R). Photo: @justinwinwaller7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Who is Justin Waller? He is an American entrepreneur, real estate investor, social media influencer and project manager. He is widely recognised as the founder and CEO of RedIron Construction. How old is Justin Waller? The entrepreneur is 38 years old as of May 2024. He was born on 4 December 1985. Where is Justin Waller from? He hails from Denham Springs, Louisiana, United States. Who is Justin Waller's wife? His wife is called Alice Waller. How many kids does Justin Waller have? He has two children. What is J Waller's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $10 million and $20 million as of 2024. How tall is Justin Waller? He is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall.

Justin Waller's net worth is alleged to be between $10 million and $20 million as of 2024. He is an American entrepreneur, real estate investor, social media influencer and project manager. He is well-known as the CEO and creator of RedIron Construction. Justin Waller's net worth is alleged to be between $10 million and $20 million as of 2024.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article featuring Nana Kwame Bediako's net worth. Nana Kwame Bediako is Kwarleyz Group's founder and CEO. He is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, businessman, philanthropist, and real estate magnate. He is one of Ghana's most successful real estate billionaires.

Nana is the president and creator of the Kwarleyz Group. This company comprises Petronia City Construction, Wonda World Estates, Property Management, Belfast City and the New Africa Foundation. Read the article to learn more about his net worth.

Source: YEN.com.gh