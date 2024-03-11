New Patriotic Party Flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is edging out National Democratic Congress Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in a new poll

The report was based on a survey of 977 respondents in 10 key swing constituencies in Ghana

Bawumia won in Cape Coast North, La Dadekotopon, Twifo-Atti Morkwa, Dormaa West and Jaman North, according to the report

An Outcomes International poll has New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia favoured to win a number of swing constituencies.

The overall performance analysis of the leading candidates revealed that Bawumia had 43.5% support, narrowly edging out National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama’s 42.1%.

John Mahama and Mahamudu Bawumia. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The report was based on a survey conducted among 977 respondents in 10 key swing constituencies.

The respondents were from constituencies across Greater Accra, Central, and Bono regions.

According to the report, 6.9% of respondents plan to vote for another candidate, while 7.4% remain undecided.

Outcomes International said this suggests a competitive landscape.

Mahama, who just unveiled his full ticket, won in Ablekuma Central, Adentan, Ledzokuku and Awutu Senya West.

Bawumia won in La Dadekotopon, Twifo-Atti Morkwa, Cape Coast North, Dormaa West and Jaman North,” the report said.

Overall, most national polls have Mahama winning the 2024 elections.

Two UK research firms, for example, have predicted election victory for Mahama in 2024.

These predictions favouring Mahama came from the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions.

The Economist Intelligence Unit said declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services will drive Mahama's victory.

Fitch Solutions said former President Mahama is expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48%.

A less-known firm, the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI), predicted a straight win for Bawumia in the 2024 elections.

Vice President Bawumia fires at NDC rescue mission

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia dismissed the NDC's campaign to rescue Ghana from the New Patriotic Party.

Bawumia said God had already rescued Ghanaians after the NDC lost the 2016 general election.

The vice president was speaking after he was declared the winner of the NPP presidential primaries in November.

Source: YEN.com.gh