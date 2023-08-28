The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is planning to summon Kennedy Agyapong to its disciplinary committee

Kennedy Agyapong is facing allegations of misconduct following a rant against President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia

Agyapong has been summoned alongside four other members of the NPP following the Special Delegates Conference

The NPP plans to summon flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong before its disciplinary committee following an outburst during the Special Delegates Conference.

Agyapong’s outburst featured threats directed towards President Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during a radio interview.

A statement from the NPP noted that Agyapong would be summoned alongside four other NPP members over alleged misconduct.

“Pursuant to Article 10(7)(5) of the NPP Constitution, certain individuals namely: Mr. Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Mr. Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, Mr. Musa Sulemana and Mr. Hopeson Yaovi Adorye will be referred to the Party’s Disciplinary Committee,” the statement said.

YEN.com.gh reported that Agyapong , the aspirant was heard accusing the President and Vice President of chasing away one of his polling agents.

"I swear to God, President Akufo-Addo I will give you a showdown. Vice President, I will give you a showdown. You dare chase my agent and force him to lock up himself in a room. You will see what will happen...I swear I will challenge President Akufo-Addo anytime," Agyapong said.

Bawumia wins big in Special Delegates Congress

Bawumia won the vote by a landslide, with 629 votes, representing 68.15%, followed by Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

Former trades minister Alan Kyerematen came third with 95 votes, representing 10.29%.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes, representing 4.01%.

A tie between Francis Addai Nimoh and former energy minister, Boakye Agyarko left the positions in the final five of the flagbearer race undecided.

NPP won't win 2024 elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the results of a poll show the governing NPP is not likely to hold on to power beyond 2024.

The poll by Global InfoAnalytics showed that people who voted for Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential election say they won't vote for Bawumia in 2024.

Bawumia was tipped by a previous poll by the same pollsters as among the leading candidates in the upcoming presidential primaries of the party.

Kyerematen was named as having the same chance as Bawumia to excel in the polls. The latest poll by Global InfoAnalytics shows that Dr Bawumia has lost support among Akufo-Addo's coalition.

