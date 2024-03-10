Chairman Wontumi’s emotional meltdown was recorded on tape when he visited the family house of the late Dr John Ampontuah Kumah

He was among the leading members of the ruling NPP who were in the late deputy finance minister’s home to commiserate with the family

A video of the Ashanti Regional Chairman shedding inconsolable tears has stirred emotions on the internet

New Patriotic Party (NPP) leading member Bernard Antwi Boasiako, better known as Chairman Wontumi, had an emotional meltdown at the late Dr John Ampontuah Kumah family house.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing NPP could not contain his tears as he mourned with the family of the late deputy finance minister, who reportedly died on Thursday, March 7, at the age of 45.

Inconsolable Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi was among the leading members of the NPP who visited the home of the late Ejisu Member of Parliament to commiserate with the deceased’s family.

The regional chairman wept controllably as he mourned the late John Kumah, alleged to have died of poisoning. At a point, people had to comfort Chairman Wontumi, who was visibly inconsolable.

Watch the video below:

Netizens emotional over video of Chairman Wontumi

The clip where Chairman Wontumi had to be assisted to walk while shedding massive tears evoked emotions online.

Wendysackey posted:

So sad.

Maudlineedem said:

He’s genuinely crying.

Leonardsam7 commented:

Life is so terrible. Who could’ve done this bad.

Ohemaa.blizzy indicated:

This is heartbreaking. He knows it could have been him.

Atupimsandra3 said:

Hmmm, God .

Mandynanaachiaa said:

Very disturbing .

Cylla_diamond4 indicated:

This is heartbreaking .

Afia_naana posted:

De3 )kuu wo af3re ankasa s3 asa. May the family find solace in the Lord .

Portia.dompreh said:

Aww, B33ma nsu.

Amponsahprof wrote:

Such a man with a kind soul is gone hmmmm. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace till we meet again.

Efya_bash said:

For a man to cry like this hmmm.

Captain Smart claims John Kumah was poisoned

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Onua TV presenter Captain Smart, whose real name is Blessed Godsbrain Smart, made wild allegations about the death of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah.

According to audio claimed to be the voice of Captain Smart, the controversial media figure alleged that the deceased was poisoned at an event alongside the Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Chairman Wontumi.

