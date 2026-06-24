Ecowas Court Reportedly Throws Out former Chief Justice Torkornoo’s Lawsuit Against Ghana
- The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has dismissed all seven reliefs sought by Ghana’s former Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo
- The Abuja-based tribunal found no merit in her claims, ruling in favour of the state and upholding the procedures that led to her exit
- The decision brings closure to a high-profile dispute and is seen as a validation of Ghana’s constitutional and administrative processes
The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Ghana’s former Chief Justice, ECOWAS Court of Justice, bringing to an end a closely watched legal challenge over her removal from office.
In a decisive ruling, the Abuja-based tribunal rejected all seven reliefs sought by Gertrude Torkornoo, concluding that her claims lacked merit.
According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the court’s judgment effectively upheld the actions and procedures taken by the state in relation to her exit from the judiciary.
Gertrude Torkornoo had approached the regional court after contesting her removal from office in Ghana, arguing that her fundamental human rights had been violated during the process.
She sought redress at the ECOWAS Court, claiming procedural and constitutional breaches in the handling of her case.
However, the panel of judges found no basis to support the allegations.
In its final determination, the Ecowas Court systematically dismissed each of the seven claims, ruling in favour of the respondent state and bringing closure to the dispute at the regional level.
Judgment on Torkornoo's case expected soon
The judgment is expected to be formally released in full by the court registry in due course. Early reactions from state sources indicate relief over the outcome, which they interpret as validation of Ghana’s constitutional and administrative procedures.
Legal observers say the ruling underscores the principle that regional courts will generally defer to national processes where due procedure is shown to have been followed, particularly in matters involving domestic constitutional arrangements.
The decision effectively ends a protracted legal and institutional controversy surrounding the leadership of Ghana’s judiciary, closing a chapter that had attracted significant public and legal attention both within the country and across the West African region.
Gertrude Torkornoo in line for appointment
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Sophia Akuffo's resignation from the Council of State had created a challenge for President Mahama in selecting her successor.
The Ghanaian Constitution mandates that a former Chief Justice serve on the Council of State.
Gertrude Torkonoo's candidacy had become interesting because of her contentious history with the Mahama administration.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.