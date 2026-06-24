The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has dismissed all seven reliefs sought by Ghana’s former Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo

The Abuja-based tribunal found no merit in her claims, ruling in favour of the state and upholding the procedures that led to her exit

The decision brings closure to a high-profile dispute and is seen as a validation of Ghana’s constitutional and administrative processes

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Ghana’s former Chief Justice, ECOWAS Court of Justice, bringing to an end a closely watched legal challenge over her removal from office.

In a decisive ruling, the Abuja-based tribunal rejected all seven reliefs sought by Gertrude Torkornoo, concluding that her claims lacked merit.

The Ecowas Court throws out former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo’s lawsuit against Ghana. Photo credit: Judicial Service of Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the court’s judgment effectively upheld the actions and procedures taken by the state in relation to her exit from the judiciary.

Gertrude Torkornoo had approached the regional court after contesting her removal from office in Ghana, arguing that her fundamental human rights had been violated during the process.

She sought redress at the ECOWAS Court, claiming procedural and constitutional breaches in the handling of her case.

However, the panel of judges found no basis to support the allegations.

In its final determination, the Ecowas Court systematically dismissed each of the seven claims, ruling in favour of the respondent state and bringing closure to the dispute at the regional level.

Judgment on Torkornoo's case expected soon

The judgment is expected to be formally released in full by the court registry in due course. Early reactions from state sources indicate relief over the outcome, which they interpret as validation of Ghana’s constitutional and administrative procedures.

Legal observers say the ruling underscores the principle that regional courts will generally defer to national processes where due procedure is shown to have been followed, particularly in matters involving domestic constitutional arrangements.

The decision effectively ends a protracted legal and institutional controversy surrounding the leadership of Ghana’s judiciary, closing a chapter that had attracted significant public and legal attention both within the country and across the West African region.

Gertrude Torkornoo in line for appointment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Sophia Akuffo's resignation from the Council of State had created a challenge for President Mahama in selecting her successor.

The Ghanaian Constitution mandates that a former Chief Justice serve on the Council of State.

Gertrude Torkonoo's candidacy had become interesting because of her contentious history with the Mahama administration.

Source: YEN.com.gh