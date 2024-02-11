The Chief Justice of Ghana is the most senior judge in the Ghanaian Supreme Court. Gertrude Torkornoo is the current chief justice. She became the fifteenth Chief Justice of Ghana and the third woman to hold this role in the country's history, succeeding Kwasi Anin-Yeboah. President Akufo-Addo swore Torkornoo in as Chief Justice in 2023.

Gertrude Torkornoo is a renowned Ghanaian judge, author and qadi. She was nominated for the Supreme Court in November 2019 and got parliamentary confirmation in December 2019. Gertrude took office on 17 December 2019.

Gertrude Torkornoo's profile summary

Gertrude Torkornoo’s biography

Where is Justice Gertrude Torkornoo from? The Ghanaian judge was born in Cape Coast, Ghana, to her parents, Comfort Aba Sackey and Abraham Kofi Sackey. At the time, her parents worked as teachers. She grew up alongside her four siblings.

Gertrude Torkornoo's educational background

Gertrude started her education at Suhum Presby Primary School in 1966 and graduated from Ajumako Catholic School in 1969. She attended Ajumako Methodist School from 1969 to 1973 before enrolling in Wesley Girls' High School in 1973, where she graduated in 1978 with an ordinary-level certificate.

Gertrude attended Achimota School from 1978 to 1980 to obtain her advanced-level credentials. She earned a bachelor's degree in Law and Sociology from the University of Ghana in 1984 and finished at the Ghana School of Law in 1986.

In 2001, she earned a Postgraduate Diploma in International Law and Organisation from the International Institute of Social Studies, a division of Erasmus University Rotterdam in the Netherlands. She received her Master of Laws (LLM) in Intellectual Property Law from the Golden Gate University School of Law in the United States in 2011.

How old is Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

She is 61 years old as of February 2024. The Ghanaian author was born on 11 September 1962. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Gertrude Torkornoo is a Ghanaian judge, author and qadi. She is the current chief justice of Ghana. Gertrude volunteered at the FIDA Legal Aid Service and interned at Nabarro Nathanson in London before joining Fugar & Co., an Accra-based legal firm, as an associate.

In 1994, Araba rejoined the firm (Fugar & Co.) as a director. She codeveloped Sozo Law Consult in January 1997 and served as its Managing Partner until she was selected as a Justice of the High Court of Ghana on 14 May 2004.

Araba served as a High Court judge before being promoted to the Court of Appeal in October 2012. She received a nomination to Ghana's Supreme Court in November 2019. Torkornoo took the oath of office on 17 December 2019.

She has also worked as a Supervising Judge in commercial courts since 2013, where she developed the agenda for and headed the meetings and programmes of the Commercial Courts Users Committee.

Nomination as Chief Justice

On 26 April 2023, President Nana Akufo-Addo nominated Justice Gertrude for the office of Chief Justice of Ghana due to the anticipated resignation of the then Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

Ghana's Appointments Committee reviewed her on 26 May 2023, and Parliament approved her on 7 June 2023. Justice Torkornoo was officially sworn in as Ghana's fifteenth Chief Justice by President Nana Akufo-Addo on 12 June 2023.

Who is Gertrude Torkornoo's husband?

The Ghanaian author is married to Francis Kofi Torkornoo. They got married in November 1989 and have been together ever since. Francis and Gertrude have four daughters: Seyiram, Matita, Selasi, and Edem.

Gertrude Torkornoo's daughter, Selasi Esi Tokornoo, was one of 1075 lawyers who joined the Ghana Bar on 20 October 2023. The event was held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC). It was a wonderful occasion for both mother and daughter when the Chief Justice offered Selasi her certificate.

FAQs

Who is Gertrude Torkornoo? She is a renowned Ghanaian judge, author and qadi. She is the current chief justice of Ghana. How old is Gertrude Torkornoo? She is 61 years old as of February 2024. She was born on 11 September 1962. Where is Gertrude Torkornoo from? She is from Winneba, in Ghana's Central Region. Who are Gertrude Torkornoo's parents? Her parents are Comfort Aba Sackey and Abraham Kofi Sackey. Who is Gertrude Torkornoo's family? Her family comprises her husband, Francis Kofi Torkormoo and four daughters, Seyiram, Matita, Selasi, and Edem. How many siblings does Gertrude Torkornoo have? She has five siblings and is the second born. When did Gertrude Torkornoo assume office? She took over the office of the Chief Justice on 12 June 2023.

Gertrude Torkornoo is a renowned Ghanaian judge, author and qadi. She is the current chief justice of Ghana. Gertrude was officially sworn in as Ghana's fifteenth Chief Justice by President Nana Akufo-Addo on 12 June 2023.

