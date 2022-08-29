Becoming a firefighter is a decision motivated by a desire to help others. On the other hand, you might also want to join the service to support yourself and make a living. Whatever the reason, being able to serve and assist others is a noble act. So, if you have finished high school and are considering joining the Ghana National Fire Service, how much should you expect to be paid? How much does Ghana National Fire Service pay WASSCE recruit?

The Ghana National Fire and Rescue Service (GNFRS) is a department of Ghana's Ministry of Interior. It was founded with the broad goal of preventing and managing unwanted blazes and other related issues. In addition, the service inspects high-rise and commercial buildings for fire engineering, organising and educating the public about fire hazards, road traffic extrication, and other related issues.

Ghana National Fire Service

Before venturing into the salaries of the Ghana National Fire Service, it is best to know what the WASSCE is. The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is one standardised test used in West Africa. Those who pass the exam receive a certificate indicating they have completed their secondary education.

The academic diploma awarded upon successful completion of the exams is the West African Senior School Certificate.

How much does Ghana National Fire Service pay WASSCE?

How much does Ghana National Fire Service pay WASSCE recruit? The Fire Service monthly salary is 1720 GHS to WAEC and senior high school certificate holders. However, the pay can rise as one's experience grows and one's rank rises. On the other hand, diploma and certificate holders earn significantly more than their WASSCE counterparts. They are paid an average of 2700 GHS.

How much does Fire Service earn per month in Ghana?

According to Salary Explorer, the monthly salary is typically around 2,890 GHS. The GNFS salary per month ranges from 1,330 GHS (the lowest) to 4,590 GHS (the highest). The average monthly salary of 2,890 GHS includes housing, transportation, and other perks.

Prospectus for Ghana Fire Service

A prospectus is a printed booklet advertising a school/university to potential students or parents. It contains details of the required items for those intending to join the junior ranks in the Ghana Fire Service. If you enrol for the training, you can follow this prospectus for the Ghana Fire Service In Ghana.

What is the lowest rank in Ghana National Fire Service?

The recruit fireman is the lowest rank in the service and the first rank encountered by junior officers. However, the ranks are categorised into Senior Officer and Junior Officer.

Below are the Ghana National Fire Service ranks and symbols classified from the highest to lowest in the service.

Junior Officer ranks Senior Officer ranks Station officer grade one Chief fire officer (CFO) Station officer grade two Deputy chief fire officer (DCFO) Assistant station officer (ASO) or deputy group officer Assistant chief fire officer (ACFO) The subordinate officer or assistant group officer Divisional officer grade one Leading fireman Divisional officer grade two (DO ii) Senior fireman Divisional officer grade three (DO iii) Fireman Assistant divisional officer grade one (ADO i) Recruit fireman Assistant divisional officer grade two (ADO ii) Cadet officer (CO) recruits training to become senior officers

Frequently asked questions

How much does Ghana National Fire Service pay WASSCE recruit? Senior High School recruits with WASSCE qualifications earn around 1,720 GHS per month. A firefighter with a Certificate or Diploma earns about 2,700 GHS per month. What is the basic salary for Ghana National Fire Service? The salary for the GNFS ranges from 1,320 GHS to 4,550 GHS. Each year, they make an average of 34,300 GHS. How much does the fire service earn per month in Ghana? The average monthly salary is about 2,890 GHS. What is the highest rank in Ghana National Fire Service? The highest rank in the Service is Chief Fire Officer (CFO), and the lowest rank in the Senior Officers corp is Assistant Divisional Officer Grade Two (ADO II). Does Ghana Fire Service accept D7? Yes, they do. Applicants must be eligible for four (4) SSCE/WASSCE credits and a pass in English or mathematics (D7 or E8). What is the qualification for Ghana Fire Service? Be at least 18 years old and no more than 26 years old for non-tradesmen, 35-40 years old for drivers, and no more than 30 years old for officers. In addition, be physically and medically fit according to Fire Department standards.

How much does Ghana National Fire Service pay WASSCE recruit? Recruits receive approximately 1,720 GHS per month. Your pay will rise as you gain experience and advance through the ranks. However, if you enter the service as a cadet, your payment will be higher than that of a WASSCE recruit.

