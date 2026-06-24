Pressure is mounting on the Mahama administration to investigate corruption allegations made by former MP Kennedy Agyapong

NDC member Hamza Suhuyini has urged authorities to formally invite Ken Agyapong to substantiate his claims

However, he also suggested the allegations may be politically motivated, while Tsatsu Tsikata warned the NDC against complacency in governance

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Pressure is mounting on President John Mahama’s administration to formally investigate corruption allegations made by former Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.

An NDC member and legal practitioner, Hamza Suhuyini, has called on state authorities to officially invite Ken Agyapong to substantiate his claims, insisting that the allegations must be properly interrogated.

Pressure mounts on President John Mahama to probe Kennedy Agyapong’s US$58m kickback allegations. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama & Kennedy O. Agyapong/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The controversy stems from Ken Agyapong’s assertion that a senior official in a previous NDC administration allegedly offered his wife a state contract valued between US$55 million and US$58 million, on condition of a seven per cent upfront kickback.

In a report sighted on GhanaWeb, he did not, however, provide details of the ministry involved, the identity of the official, or specify which of his wives was allegedly approached.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day, Hamza said law enforcement agencies must act decisively on the matter.

“I expect those mandated to enforce our laws to invite Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to substantiate these allegations. I am particularly interested in the claim that a leading member of the ruling NDC made such an offer to his wife,” he stated.

He further stressed that the public deserved clarity if the claims had any basis.

However, Hamza also suggested the allegations may have been politically motivated, describing them as a diversion.

“I can assure you that he dragged the National Democratic Congress into the matter when he realised he had said too much about the NPP,” he added.

Meanwhile, legal practitioner Tsatsu Tsikata has cautioned the NDC against complacency. Speaking at a party headquarters event, he warned that the party must avoid lowering public expectations of governance.

“There is a danger that we lower the bar of what the nation expects of us in the NDC and become satisfied with being only slightly better than the previous government,” he said, adding that such an approach could undermine meaningful national progress.

NPP group petitions party to sanction Ken

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an NPP group in Greater Accra had petitioned the party’s NEC to sanction Kennedy Agyapong over remarks they say threaten party unity.

The move followed his criticism of the party’s governance record and alleged threats to release confidential information during a media appearance.

They urged party leadership to enforce discipline and ensure grievances are addressed through internal channels ahead of the 2028 elections .

Source: YEN.com.gh