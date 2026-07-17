The 24-Hour Economy Secretariat announced that 268 filling stations and 33 manufacturers are running under the multi-shift model

The Secretariat disclosed that $5.5 billion in Joint Development Agreements had been secured with private sector partners

The programme targets 1.7 million decent jobs by end of 2028, with most projects funded by private investors

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Ghana's 24-Hour Economy Secretariat has confirmed that 268 filling stations and 33 manufacturing companies are now running on an extended, multi-shift operational model as part of the government's flagship economic initiative.

The Secretariat made the announcement to demonstrate that the programme has moved past the policy design phase, with a growing number of businesses adopting longer working hours to drive up output, attract investment and expand employment.

President John Mahama's 24-hour economy programme takes off as 268 filling stations, and 33 manufacturers begin operations. Photo credit: Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the update came in direct response to questions raised by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Ranking Member of Parliament's Economy and Development Committee, who had pressed the government on what tangible progress had been made and what resources had been committed to the initiative.

The Secretariat pushed back on the line of questioning, arguing that the standard for assessing the programme should not be limited to government spending or bureaucratic milestones.

"The right measure is the investment the Programme mobilises and the production, exports and jobs it generates," the Secretariat stated.

$5.5bn in agreements and 1.7m jobs targeted

On the investment front, the Secretariat disclosed that Joint Development Agreements worth $5.5 billion have been signed with partners, a figure it described as central to the programme's growth trajectory.

Looking ahead, the initiative has set a target of creating 1.7 million decent jobs by the close of 2028.

Officials emphasised that the bulk of projects under the 24-hour economy programme are being financed by private capital, with the government's role focused on coordination, project preparation and viability gap financing rather than direct public expenditure.

The Secretariat maintained that the programme's effects on industrial activity, investment and employment would become increasingly evident as more projects move into the operational phase.

Mahama cuts sod for 24-hour economy market

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President John Mahama had cut the sod for a Category Four 24-Hour Economy Model Market in Juapong on July 16.

The Juapong facility ranked among the largest markets under the 24-Hour Economy programme and will serve the entire Volta Region.

The market would provide storage, processing, digital commerce, and financial services infrastructure for traders and farmers.

Source: YEN.com.gh